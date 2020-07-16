Nirmal Singh (1949-2020), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 25 July 2020 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

NIRMAL SINGH A/L B INDER SINGH

(13.03.1949 – 15.07.2020)

Wife: RANJIT KAUR A/P RATTAN SINGH

Children / Spouses:

Narvinderjit Kaur

Parvinderjit Kaur

Manvinderjeet Singh / Paramjit Kaur

Grandchildren:

Jeslyn Kaur

Rajveer Singh

Sehaj Path da Bhog in his loving memory will be on 25th July 2020 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur.

Contact:

Manvin 0192082436

Narvin 0162175114

MESSAGE FROM FAMILY: The family would like to accord our sincere appreciation to all relatives and friends who have supported us during our bereavement – a heartfelt thank you.

| Entry: 16 July 2020 | Source: Family