Nirmal Singh (1949-2020), Setapak, Kuala Lumpur

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: 25 July 2020 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
NIRMAL SINGH A/L B INDER SINGH
(13.03.1949 – 15.07.2020)
Wife: RANJIT KAUR A/P RATTAN SINGH
Children / Spouses:
Narvinderjit Kaur
Parvinderjit Kaur
Manvinderjeet Singh / Paramjit Kaur
Grandchildren:
Jeslyn Kaur
Rajveer Singh
Sehaj Path da Bhog in his loving memory will be on 25th July 2020 (Saturday), from 9.30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Jalan Haji Salleh, Kuala Lumpur.
Contact:
Manvin 0192082436
Narvin 0162175114
MESSAGE FROM FAMILY: The family would like to accord our sincere appreciation to all relatives and friends who have supported us during our bereavement – a heartfelt thank you.
| Entry: 16 July 2020 | Source: Family
