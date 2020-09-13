Insurance broker to lead MSU FT

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Insurance broker Munijit Singh @ Manjit has been elected to lead the Malaysian Sikh Union (MSU) FT Branch for for the next two years. He takes over from Tara Singh.

Manjit will be assisted by Ravinderjit Singh @ Roshan as the vice-chairman, Amaral Kaur (secretary) and Tejinder Singh @ TJ (treasurer).

The 2020-2022 leadership team will include the following as committee members: Ranjit Kaur, Narinder Singh, Gurucharan Singh, Atawar Singh and Malkit Kaur.

MSU FT held its annual meeting yesterday (11 Sept).

