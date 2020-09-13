First Sikh to lead Bar Association of India

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Seasoned lawyer Amarjit Singh Chandiok is the new President-Elect of the Bar Association of India, making him the first Sikh to take up the top position at the 58-year old body.

Amarjit was one of its 12 vice presidents in the out-going committee led by Lalit Bhasin.

Inaugurated in 1960, the body a federation of the Supreme Court, High Court, District Court and other local bar associations, law societies in India and the Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF), cumulatively representing as a voluntary body almost the entire legal profession, according to information at its website.

When asked what drives him, Amarjit told Asia Samachar: “It is of utmost interest to me and it is such a field that it deals with dispensation of justice, which is inextricably linked to all kinds of human activities.”

Amarjit has been the president of Delhi High Court Bar Association for a record six terms. A former additional solicitor general of India, he was also principal counsel to the European Union Commission from August 2013 to March 2016, being the only Indian lawyer to hold that position so far.

He is also president of Maadhyam Council for Conflict Resolution, a professional organisation in the fields of law and conflict resolution. He is also the vice-chairman of Society of Insolvency Practitioners of India and advisory committee member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

Amarjit is also working group chairman of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India.

On the Sikh front, Amarjit has also been involved with the gurdwara in Delhi’s Defence Colony for the past many decades.

“I assisted the Gurdwara Sahib by rendering legal assistance in procuring the land where it stands now. I do assist the SGPC whenever a need arises,” he said in a text message. SGPC is the Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

