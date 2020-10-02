Wanna talk about sex and Sikhi? Join this webinar on Oct 3

Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI) has released its sixth report in the State of the Panth series titled Sikhi & Sexuality, exploring how Sikhi has influenced the collective behavior of the Sikhs when it comes to sex, pleasure, and procreation.

Sexuality is not something that is frequently discussed in the Panth (Sikh Collective). The report clearly outlines Sikh perspectives on major topics like lust, marriage, homosexuality, and polygamy. What does Bani say about sexuality? How do we differentiate between sex and sexuality? How have colonialism, nationalism, and other historical processes influenced the Sikh understanding of sexuality? What role, if any, should institutions play in supporting Sikhs of all gender identities and sexual orientations?

Join us in conversation with Harinder Singh and Jasleen Kaur as we try to understand sexuality in the context of a Sikh worldview, from a Gurmat (Guru’s Way) perspective, as inferred from Bani (wisdom), Tavarikh (history), and Rahit (lifestyle).

When: Saturday, October 3, 2020 · 11:00:00 PM · Kuala Lumpur

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes

Language: English

Who can attend? Everyone

Dial-in available? (listen only): No

Harinder Singh serves as the Senior Fellow, Research & Policy, at the Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI). He is a widely respected educator and thinker who is deeply in love with 1Force, the Oneness that radiates in all. He co-founded the Sikh Research Institute and the Panjab Digital Library, organized the Free Akal Takht movement, and envisioned Kaur and Singh Academy.

Harinder has authored Emperor-Prophet: Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, Guru Granth Sahib: Its Language & Grammar, and Sikhi: Faith & Followers. As an editor, he has worked on Guru Gobind Singh Sahib & Sikhs in Bihar, The Khalsa Raj: Banda, Battles & Body-Politic, and translated Love Harp (Prit Vina).

Harinder Singh’s list of career achievements includes addressing the U.S. Congress, The White House, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security, U.S. Dept. of Education, Equal Employment Opportunities Commission, The Smithsonian Institute, U.K. Parliament, and the U.K. Ministry of Defence Chaplaincy Program.

A prolific public speaker, Harinder has spoken at Berkeley, Cambridge, Carleton, Langara, LSE, Northwestern, Oxford, Princeton, SFU, UT-Austin, Williams, Whitman, Yale, as well as JNU, Guru Nanak Dev University, and Punjabi University. He has also presented at the World Affairs Council, Dayal Singh Forum for Research & Culture, The Theosophical Society, Mulnivasi Mahila Sangh, BAMCEF, Chandigarh Museum, Seva Food Bank, Leicestershire Sikh Alliance, as well as numerous Sikh forums and Gurdwaras worldwide. His presentations to the business world included companies such as Accenture, Deloitte, EY, and PwC.

Besides consulting a variety of organizations on curriculums, exhibitions, and films, Harinder regularly appears on radio and television programs globally. He has been featured on many documentaries on Sikh, Panjab, and South Asian matters. He served on the boards of the National Conference on Community and Justice, The Fellowship of Activists to Embrace Humanity, and The Nanakshahi Trust, among others.

Harinder Singh holds a BS in Aerospace Engineering, MS in Engineering Management, MPhil in Guru Granth Sahib, and a Diploma in Persian Language. He is Guru’s Sikh, Panjab’s lover, and Begampura’s Jedi. He currently resides in the United States with his wife and two children. His current focus is on availing the message of the Guru Granth Sahib to global populations and developing critical thinking in Sikh institutions.

Jasleen Kaur is a double UVA grad in Religious Studies, focusing on South Asian Religions through the lens of literature and poetry. She is currently working as a Researcher with SikhRI. She is passionate about projects that create comfortable spaces for community members of all ages and backgrounds to engage in dialogue and learn from one another. She also loves singing in her free time, whether on stage with her friends or alone in her kitchen. She hopes to eventually go back to school to pursue a Ph.D. in either religious ethnography or history, and fulfill her dream of teaching and learning from others.

RELATED STORY: What do Sikhs today think and feel about sexuality? Check out… (Asia Samachar, 1 Oct 2020)

