Farmers prepared to stay put till October, says Rakesh Tikait – Report

The farm unions who have been spearheading protests by hundreds of thousands of farmers at various Delhi entry since November are prepared for the long haul to fight for their demands, the primary one being the removal of three farm laws deemed as oppressive to their plight and favouring the large corporations.

Bhartiya Kisan Union national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait today (2 Feb) made it known that the farm unions were prepared to sit out for many more months.

His remarks came in response to the heavy barricading with concertina wires besides deployment of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) that has encircled all major protest sites, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur.

“We (farm leaders) have been saying for the last 35 years that we will gherao Parliament. But did we ever do that? So why have the police done all this?” Tikait was quoted in a Tribune News Service report.

“These wires have come up to stop the ‘kisan’ from his ‘roti’. Tomorrow, our cultivation will be behind the same wires to help the corporates. This is a fortification done on behalf of the King. I want to say from this stage that our call remains the same. ‘Bill wapsi to ghar wapsi’, please make preparations to stay here till October,” he said.

The BKU leader also clarified that Singhu remained the main centre of the protest.

“There is a lot of speculation. People are saying that Ghazipur is the main centre now,” Tikait said addressing the crowd. “It is all false. We are part of the 40-odd farm unions. Singhu was the main centre and remains the main centre. We all are in this together and I lean on everybody, including Joginder Singh Ugrahanji, for counsel.”

