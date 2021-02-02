Sukhminder Kaur Gill (1943-2021), Formerly from Seremban

IN MEMORIAM: Mata Sukhminder Kaur, formerly from 2 ½ Mile, Jelebu Road, Ampangan, Seremban, passed away peacefully on 25th January 2021 | Malaysia

SUKHMINDER KAUR GILL D/O NARANJAN SINGH GILL

(9.6.1943 – 25.1.2021)

Village: Kalake, Moga

Beiji or Mother as she is fondly called by her children; Phen by her brothers, who stood by her through thick and thin; Nani, Dadi-Ma, Per-Nani and Pua. Your presence brought us warmth; your smile and positive attitude will always be cherished with the wonderful memories that we had with you throughout our lives. You are loved by all, and you gave your everything to us. You were the pillar of the family and we will always live by your values. We are sad that you have left us but we know that you are now reunited with the Creator.

Wife of Late Joginder Singh Tiwana s/o Late Mastan Singh Tiwana

Deeply missed and forever cherished by:

Brothers (Spouse):

Late Sunder Singh Gill (Late Surjit Kaur)

Sukhminder Singh Gill (Rajinder Kaur)

Sukhdarshan Singh Gill (Late Shinderpal Kaur)

Sardul Singh Gill (Sarjit Kaur Thind)

Lt Col Sirendar Singh Gill – RMAF (Rtd) (Taram Kaur Sidhu)

Mohinder Singh Gill – BT (Ajit Kaur Banggu)

Children (Spouse):

Tar Kaur Tiwana (Late Sarjit Singh Sidhu)

Gurdep Kaur Tiwana (Gurdip Singh Sidhu)

Pajan Kaur Tiwana (Baljit Singh Sidhu Brar)

Pritam Kaur Tiwana (Awthar Singh Dhillon)

Balabir Kaur Tiwana (Charanjit Singh Dhaliwal)

Jaspal Singh Tiwana (Kamaljeet Kaur Sandhu)

Grandchildren (Spouse):

Harvinderjit Singh Sidhu (Charandave Kaur Chattey), Datin Gursharan Kaur Sidhu (Dato’ Sukhpal Singh Sidhu);

Salvinder Singh Sidhu (Jasleen Kaur Bath), Surinder Singh Sidhu (Reenajeet Kaur Sandhu), Harjit Singh Sidhu; Gurjeet Kaur Sidhu;

Dr. Jasbir Singh Sidhu Brar (Dr. Nashjit Kaur Sandhu), Dr. Jaspreet Kaur Hans (Dr. Davinder Singh Hans), Balvinjit Singh Sidhu Brar;

Keshvinder Singh Dhillon (Jaskiran Kaur Sidhu), Belvin Kaur Dhillon, Baldave Singh Dhillon

Meherlleen Kaur Dhaliwal, Teg Anss Singh Dhaliwal;

Kevvel Kaur Tewana, Bhavenveer Singh Tewana, Dheeraajveer Singh Tewana.

Great Grandchildren: Pavallyne Kaur; Angadveer Singh; Nimret Kaur; Sameerllyne Kaur; Jannatpreeth Kaur; Jassimret Kaur; Mansimer Kaur; Manllyne Kaur; Karanveer Singh; Sanjhllyne Kaur

Saskar was held on 26th January, 2021 and Antim Ardaas & Path Da Bhog was on 31st January 2021, in the presence of immediate family members.

Due to Emergency Rule & MCO, the funeral, Antim Ardaas and Path Da Bhog was kept private. The family would like to express their gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages and support during this time of grief.

| Entry: 2 Feb 2021 | Source: Family