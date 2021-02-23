Bikram to steer Google Cloud in India

By Asia Samachar Team | INDIA |

Bikram Singh Bedi, who holds the distinction of setting up the Amazon Web Services (AWS) operations in India, has been tapped as the new Google Cloud managing director the India region. His appointment was announced earlier this month.

Bikram was with AWS between 2012 and 2018. Prior to that, he was a VP of Middleware role at Oracle.

Google Cloud competes with the likes of Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and IBM in the country. It counts Wipro, Sharechat, Tech Mahindra, Cleartrip, ICICI Prudential, and Nobroker among its customers. Google’s cloud unit is on track to launch its Delhi cloud region in India this year, after launching Mumbai region in 2017, according to media report.

For the last one and a half year before joining Google, Bikram was the president of strategy and new initiatives at Grofers, an Indian online grocery targeting middle-income families.

Bikram holds a Degree NameBEField Of StudyElectronics and Communication from Manipal Institute of Technology.

RELATED STORY:

Prabhjeet to lead Uber India and South Asia (Asia Samachar, 27 Aug 2020)