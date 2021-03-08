Charanjeet Singh Chahal (1973-2021)

KHALEY AYE NANKA SADHE UTH JAYE
E K O A N G K A A R
Our son, brother and faithful friend, Charanjeet.
Your loving heart, generosity, sincerity and laughter will not be with us anymore, but not in vain.
They will be forever cherished and continue to live in our memories forever.
SARDAR CHARANJEET SINGH CHAHAL
26.02.1973 – 22.02.2021
Son of Ranjit Singh Chahal (Kampar) and Late Jagjeet Kaur Sidhu
Dearly missed by:
Ranjit Chahal (Kampar)
John, Jagdish and Euan Strachan
Sanjeet Chahal and Yasminder Randhawa
Relatives and friends
Path da Bhog: 14 March 2021 (Sunday), from 10 am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor, Kuala Lumpur
Enquiries: Ranjit (012-3300775)
As we are still under Covid-19 movement restrictions, please adhere to the relevant SOPs.
Our family would like to express our gratitude for all the kind thoughts, prayers, messages & support during our time of grief. A special thanks to all staff at Trio Med Healthcare Sdn Bhd.
| Entry: 8 March 2021 | Source: Family
