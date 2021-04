Mdm Atham Kaur Bachan Singh (1935-2021), Petaling Jaya

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 28 April 2021 (Wednesday), at Nirvana Shah Alam. Cortege leaves No 11A, SS2/86, Petaling Jaya at 12 noon. AKHAND PATH: Commencing 8.30am on 3 May 2021 (Monday) to 5 May 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. PATH DA BHOG: 8.30am, 5 May 2021 (Wednesday), followed by Kirtan till 10am. Pre-packed Langar will be served | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 1pm, 28 April 2021 (Wednesday), at Nirvana Shah Alam. Cortege leaves No 11A, SS2/86, Petaling Jaya at 12 noon. AKHAND PATH: Commencing 8.30am on 3 May 2021 (Monday) to 5 May 2021 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. PATH DA BHOG: 8.30am, 5 May 2021 (Wednesday), followed by Kirtan till 10am. Pre-packed Langar will be served | Malaysia

ਆਗਿਆ ਆਵੈ ਆਗਿਆ ਜਾਇ ॥ ਨਾਨਕ ਜਾ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਾ ਲਏ ਸਮਾਇ ॥੬॥

Aagiaa Aavai Aagiaa Jaae || Naanak Jaa Bhaavai Thaa Leae Samaae ||6||

By His Will we come, and by His Will we go. O Nanak, when it pleases Him, then He absorbs us into Himself. ||6|| (SGGS, 294)

MDM ATHAM KAUR BACHAN SINGH

27.1.1935 – 27.4.2021

Husband: Late Sardar Bhag Singh Tugal

Children / Spouses:

Late Sardar Satvinder Singh Tugal,

Late Kalvinder Kaur ,

Davinder Kaur, Spouse Param Cumaraswamy.

Saskaar / Cremation: 1pm, 28 April 2021 (Wednesday), at Nirvana Shah Alam

Cortège timing: Cortege leaves No 11A, SS2/86, Petaling Jaya at 12 noon

Akhand Path: Commencing 8.30am on 3 May 2021 (Monday) to 5 May 2021. Path da Bhog: 8.30am, 5 May 2021 (Wednesday), followed by Kirtan till 10am, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Pre-packed Langar will be served.

Family would like to thank relatives and friends for their love, care and support during her illness. She would like all who knew her to celebrate her life and bring a smile on their face when they think of her.

| Entry: 27 April 2021 | Source: Family