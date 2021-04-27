Subang Sikhs to assist families battling poverty

"We intend to support the children of the needy Sikhs to realise their potential by supporting their educational needs and more. We will play the role of enablers by providing them with the proper gadgets like computers or tablets and financial assistance so that they can excel in their chosen fields" - AMRICK SINGH

Subang Sikhs are gearing up to support children of needy Sikh families as they attempt to assist families battling poverty.

These are some of the programmes underlined by the Subang Sikh Association Selangor (SSAS), the outfit that manages the Subang gurdwara housed at a four-storey building inaugurated in 2018.

“We intend to support the children of the needy Sikhs to realise their potential by supporting their educational needs and more. We will play the role of enablers by providing them with the proper gadgets like computers or tablets and financial assistance so that they can excel in their chosen fields,” SSAS president Amrick Singh told Asia Samachar.

He had also reiterated the same point at the SSAS annual general meeting (AGM) held at the gurdwara on Saturday (24 April 2021) where he was reelected as president.

Moving forward, SSAS also intends to support Sikh families facing situational poverty and urban poverty.

Amrick described situational poverty as that which is caused by a sudden crisis or loss and is often temporary. They could be triggered by the current Covid-19 health pandemics or situations due to divorce or severe health problems.

Relative poverty refers to the economic status of a family whose income is insufficient to meet its society’s average standard of living while urban poverty is when the urban-based families are forced to deal with a complex aggregate of chronic and acute stressors (including crowding, violence, and noise).

“As we progress in our collective journey as the Sikh community of Subang, we will face many forks on the road that would require us, as a community and as representatives of this Persatuan to make the necessary judgements and decisions. It is imperative that these decisions are based on robust and mature deliberation guided by sources of truth such as the constitution and facts,” he said.

Hence, he said the association will undertake research to help decide its next course of action.

In the last one year, Amrick said Subang Sikhs had led the way by providing free meals, dry ration, gas cylinders, medication and the like to the needy, irrespective of their race or religion, to both Malaysians and foreigners, who needed assistance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Subang gurdwara was also thrown open to anyone needing drinking water, taking a shower and to answer nature’s calls during period of water disruptions in the neighbouring areas.

At the same time, he said the SSAS had also managed to settle the outstanding debts of RM600,000 in the last year.

SSAS also runs a Punjabi Education Centres (PEC) which provides weekend Panjabi language education to children from the neighbourhood.

SSAS Executive Committee for 2021/2022

President: Amrick Singh

Vice Presidents: Balvinder Singh, Bhajan Kaur, Darshan Kaur

Hon Secretary: Ranthir Kaur

Asst Secretary: Jasbir Kaur

Hon Treasurer: Kulwant Kaur

Asst Treasurer: Terwander Singh

Committee Members: 1. Gurmit Singh, 2. Harvinder Singh, 3. Jugindar Kaur, 4. Rekha Kaur 5. Satwant Singh. Appointed Exco Member: Amanjeet Singh

