Sikh student comes across loud and clear

Keerat Kaur Wathan emerged as runner-up of the English Speaking Union Malaysia (ESUM) – Taylor’s College Public Speaking Competition.

The 17-year-old Keerat, who hails from Ipoh and is studying at Taylor’s College, received a cash prize of RM1,500. Her topic for the day was “Best route to change engages all voices”.

ESU is an independent, non-political, educational charity with members throughout the United Kingdom, United States and branches in 50 countries. It aims to promote international understanding and human achievement through the widening use of the English language. ESU Malaysia (ESUM) was founded in 2000.

This competition was open to students from various schools and universities between the ages of 16-20.

