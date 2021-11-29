One-time music jockey joins US law firm to expand Singapore corporate practice

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

US law firm King & Spalding has hired Parveet Singh Gandoak as a partner in its corporate, finance and investments (CFI) practice group.

He will be based in the firm’s Singapore office in a move seen to expand the international law firm’s presence in Southeast Asia.

Prior to this, Parveet was a Singapore-based counsel at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, which he joined in 2016. Previously, he had spent close to six year as an associate at Debevoise & Plimpton and a corporate and securities associate at Dechert LLP in New York.

Parveet regularly represents multinational corporations, sovereign wealth funds, private equity sponsors and venture capital firms in a range of complex, high-value corporate transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, minority and control investments, joint ventures, secondary transactions, exits, restructurings and capital markets offerings, according to a statement releasd by the law firm.

He also advises clients on investments across Asia, as well as outbound transactions into the United States and Europe.

Parveet brings significant industry knowledge covering technology, media, telecom, energy, insurance, real estate, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and retail sectors, the statement added.

“Parveet’s blend of international experience and entrepreneurial spirit further enhances our Asia M&A and Private Equity practices,” said King & Spalding CFI practice head Todd Holleman. “He has a strong background in advising blue-chip clients on some of their largest and most complex transactions in Southeast Asia and India, which taps straight into our existing transactional practice.”

Kelly Malone, the firm’s Office Managing Partner in Singapore, noted that Parveet has an impressive and diverse deal list, representing major players in the private equity, investment and financial services sectors, as well as a proven pedigree in advising on sophisticated transactions across Asia.

“Asian clients increasingly require high-end corporate, M&A and finance advice to assist their business objectives throughout the region so we are glad to welcome Parveet to our team,” he said.

Parveet has a law degree from Pune’s ILS Law College and a LL.M. in law from Cornell Law School.

He also served as a radio jockey at Radio Mirchi for more than two years in 2002, according to LinkedIn entry.

RELATED STORY:

Venturing out (Asia Samachar, 17 Nov 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here