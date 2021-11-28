Giani Baba Malkeet Singh Bhai Ki Samadh (1936-2021), Banting

Akhand Path & Path Da Bhog

JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

GIANI BABA MALKEET SINGH BHAI KI SAMADH S/O SARDAR DAN SINGH SAMADH

1936 – 2021

Returned to the abode of the Divine on 22nd November 2021 (Monday) at the age of 85 years, after living a life devoted to those around him.

His Love will always be carried by:

Wife: Amr Kaur d/o Najar Singh

Children:

Dr Sharanjeet Kaur (Dr Darshan Singh)

Kiranjeet Singh (Kulwinder Kaur)

Grandchildren: Harjoth Singh, Iswarjoth Singh, Karanjoth Singh, Sharanjoth Kaur

Brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Please join us at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Ramdas, Banting on:

1st December 2021 (Wednesday)

Sukhmani Sahid Path at 2pm – 4pm

3rd December 2021 (Friday)

Arambh of Sri Akandh Path at 9am

5th December 2021 (Sunday)

Sri Akandh Path Da Bhog at 9am

Kirtan & Katha followed by Sahej Path DaBogh with Anthim Ardass at l2pm

Contact details: Kiranjeet Singh +6013 322 7722

| Entry: 28 Nov 2021 | Source: Family

