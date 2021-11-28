Giani Baba Malkeet Singh Bhai Ki Samadh (1936-2021), Banting

Akhand Path & Path Da Bhog
JEHA CHIRI LIKHYA TEHA HUKAM KAMAEH, GHALE AAVE NAANKA SADE UTHEE JAAYE (SGGS, 1239)
ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
GIANI BABA MALKEET SINGH BHAI KI SAMADH S/O SARDAR DAN SINGH SAMADH
1936 – 2021
Returned to the abode of the Divine on 22nd November 2021 (Monday) at the age of 85 years, after living a life devoted to those around him.
His Love will always be carried by:
Wife: Amr Kaur d/o Najar Singh
Children:
Dr Sharanjeet Kaur (Dr Darshan Singh)
Kiranjeet Singh (Kulwinder Kaur)
Grandchildren: Harjoth Singh, Iswarjoth Singh, Karanjoth Singh, Sharanjoth Kaur
Brothers, sisters, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
Please join us at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Ramdas, Banting on:
1st December 2021 (Wednesday)
Sukhmani Sahid Path at 2pm – 4pm
3rd December 2021 (Friday)
Arambh of Sri Akandh Path at 9am
5th December 2021 (Sunday)
Sri Akandh Path Da Bhog at 9am
Kirtan & Katha followed by Sahej Path DaBogh with Anthim Ardass at l2pm
Contact details: Kiranjeet Singh +6013 322 7722
Entry: 28 Nov 2021 | Source: Family
