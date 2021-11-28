They made a difference

Honoured: Among Singapore Sikh recipients of National Day Awards 2021. L-R: Sarjit Singh, Jeevan Singh, Associate Professor Kuldip Singh and Belwander Kaur
Thirty Singapore Sikhs made the cut for the National Day Awards 2021, including those recognised for efficiency and long service.
Leading the pack is Harvard-trained Sarjit Singh s/o Sarmukh Singh who was conferred The Public Service Star (Bar), also referred to as the ‘Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)’ – the highest national honour presented to a Sikh in Singapore to date.
Among the 13 Sikh women in the list are National University Hospital group hospitality services coordinator Belwander Kaur and Parimila Kaur who is the secretary at the HQ Air Defence & Operations Command. Both received the Efficiency Medal.
The National Day Investiture Ceremony will be live-streamed on Youtube today (Sunday, 28 Nov 2021; 5pm-7pm).
Below is the full list of the recipients, courtesy of Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).
Mr Sarjit Singh s/o Sarmukh Singh, BBM
Member, Central Singapore CDC
Central Singapore CDC
The Public Service Star (Bar), 2021
Mr Jeevan Singh
Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Public Administration Medal (Bronze), 2021
Associate Professor Kuldip Singh
Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science
Admin Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies
National University of Singapore
Ministry of Education
The Public Administration Medal (Bronze), 2021
Mr Ravinder Singh s/o Keval Singh
Chairman, Kolam Ayer St George’s East RC
Jalan Besar GRC
The Public Service Medal, 2021
Mrs Balbir Singh
Senior Tax Officer, Individual Income Tax Division
Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore
Ministry of Finance
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
Ms Belwander Kaur
Coordinator, Group Hospitality Services
National University Hospital
National University Health System
Ministry of Health
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
ME3 Dialjeet Singh s/o Kalwant Singh
Platoon Warrant Officer, School of Logistics
Singapore Armed Forces
Ministry of Defence
The Efficiency Medal (Military), 2021
ASP (2) Gurmeet Singh Gill
SFIB 2, OC
Singapore Police Force
Ministry of Home Affairs
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
INSP (2) Harjit Singh s/o Chanchal Singh
OC Troop
Singapore Police Force
Ministry of Home Affairs
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
Mr Jimit Singh
Head (Flight Procedure Design Office)
Air Traffic Services
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore
Ministry of Transport
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
Ms Parimila Kaur d/o J
Secretary, HQ Air Defence & Operations Command
Ministry of Defence
The Efficiency Medal, 2021
3WO A Kuldheep Singh
Singapore Armed Forces
Ministry of Defence
The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021
Ms Bahadar Kaur d/o Shiv Singh
Secretary, Air Engineering and Logistics Department
Ministry of Defence
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Mr Bhupinder Singh s/o Harjit Singh
Director of Administration
Dean’s Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine
National University of Singapore
Ministry of Education
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Mdm Deepak Kaur
Head of Department
Henry Park Primary School
Ministry of Education
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Ms Gurmit Kaur
Patient Care Assistant
Operations, Clementi Polyclinic
National University Polyclinics
National University Health System
Ministry of Health
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Mr Gurusharan Singh s/o M Singh
Vice-Principal
Victoria Junior College
Ministry of Education
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Mdm Harbans Kaur d/o Sardara Singh
Senior Administrative Executive
West Zone
Housing Management Group
Housing & Development Board
Ministry of National Development
The Long Service Medal, 2021
CI (1) Jasvinder Kaur
Primary Screening Officer
Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
Ministry of Home Affairs
The Long Service Medal, 2021
ME3 Karam Singh s/o Sadhu Singh
Singapore Armed Forces
Ministry of Defence
The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021
Mr Karamjit Singh s/o S Singh
Teacher
Woodlands Ring Secondary School
Ministry of Education
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Ms Manjit Kaur d/o Najar Singh
Assistant Manager
Licensing
Info-Communications Media Development Authority
Ministry of Communications and Information
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Ms Melinder Kaur d/o Jit Singh
Senior Staff Nurse
Division of Nursing
Singapore General Hospital
Singapore Health Services
Ministry of Health
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Dr Rajinder Singh s/o Pall Singh
Senior Consultant
Neurology (TTSH Campus)
National Neuroscience Institute
Singapore Health Services
Ministry of Health
The Long Service Medal, 2021
SI Ranjit Singh s/o Swarant Singh
Deputy Team Leader
Tanglin Division
Singapore Police Force
Ministry of Home Affairs
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Mdm Ravinder Kaur d/o Wiram Singh
Administrative Executive
Home Ownership Eligibility Department
Estate Administration & Property Group
Housing & Development Board
Ministry of National Development
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Ms Satwinder Kaur d/o K Singh
Deputy Director (Corporate Communications)
Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore
Ministry of Transport
The Long Service Medal, 2021
Ms Seran Kiranjit Kaur
Senior Assistant Director
Digital Literacy and Participation
Info-Communications Media Development Authority
Ministry of Communications and Information
The Long Service Medal, 2021
3WO (NS) Shabir Singh Hundal
Singapore Armed Forces
The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021
Ministry of Defence
Mdm Tasver Kaur d/o Kartar Singh
School Attendant
Gan Eng Seng Primary School
Ministry of Education
The Long Service Medal, 2021
