They made a difference

30 Singapore Sikhs made the cut for National Day Awards 2021. Here's the full list.

Honoured: Among Singapore Sikh recipients of National Day Awards 2021. L-R: Sarjit Singh, Jeevan Singh, Associate Professor Kuldip Singh and Belwander Kaur

Thirty Singapore Sikhs made the cut for the National Day Awards 2021, including those recognised for efficiency and long service.

Leading the pack is Harvard-trained Sarjit Singh s/o Sarmukh Singh who was conferred The Public Service Star (Bar), also referred to as the ‘Bintang Bakti Masyarakat (Lintang)’ – the highest national honour presented to a Sikh in Singapore to date.

Among the 13 Sikh women in the list are National University Hospital group hospitality services coordinator Belwander Kaur and Parimila Kaur who is the secretary at the HQ Air Defence & Operations Command. Both received the Efficiency Medal.

The National Day Investiture Ceremony will be live-streamed on Youtube today (Sunday, 28 Nov 2021; 5pm-7pm).

Below is the full list of the recipients, courtesy of Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

Mr Sarjit Singh s/o Sarmukh Singh, BBM

Member, Central Singapore CDC

Central Singapore CDC

The Public Service Star (Bar), 2021

Mr Jeevan Singh

Consul-General, Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze), 2021

Associate Professor Kuldip Singh

Associate Professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science

Admin Director, Centre for Quantum Technologies

National University of Singapore

Ministry of Education

The Public Administration Medal (Bronze), 2021

Mr Ravinder Singh s/o Keval Singh

Chairman, Kolam Ayer St George’s East RC

Jalan Besar GRC

The Public Service Medal, 2021

Mrs Balbir Singh

Senior Tax Officer, Individual Income Tax Division

Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore

Ministry of Finance

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

Ms Belwander Kaur

Coordinator, Group Hospitality Services

National University Hospital

National University Health System

Ministry of Health

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

ME3 Dialjeet Singh s/o Kalwant Singh

Platoon Warrant Officer, School of Logistics

Singapore Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence

The Efficiency Medal (Military), 2021

ASP (2) Gurmeet Singh Gill

SFIB 2, OC

Singapore Police Force

Ministry of Home Affairs

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

INSP (2) Harjit Singh s/o Chanchal Singh

OC Troop

Singapore Police Force

Ministry of Home Affairs

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

Mr Jimit Singh

Head (Flight Procedure Design Office)

Air Traffic Services

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Ministry of Transport

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

Ms Parimila Kaur d/o J

Secretary, HQ Air Defence & Operations Command

Ministry of Defence

The Efficiency Medal, 2021

3WO A Kuldheep Singh

Singapore Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence

The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021

Ms Bahadar Kaur d/o Shiv Singh

Secretary, Air Engineering and Logistics Department

Ministry of Defence

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Mr Bhupinder Singh s/o Harjit Singh

Director of Administration

Dean’s Office, Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine

National University of Singapore

Ministry of Education

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Mdm Deepak Kaur

Head of Department

Henry Park Primary School

Ministry of Education

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Ms Gurmit Kaur

Patient Care Assistant

Operations, Clementi Polyclinic

National University Polyclinics

National University Health System

Ministry of Health

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Mr Gurusharan Singh s/o M Singh

Vice-Principal

Victoria Junior College

Ministry of Education

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Mdm Harbans Kaur d/o Sardara Singh

Senior Administrative Executive

West Zone

Housing Management Group

Housing & Development Board

Ministry of National Development

The Long Service Medal, 2021

CI (1) Jasvinder Kaur

Primary Screening Officer

Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Ministry of Home Affairs

The Long Service Medal, 2021

ME3 Karam Singh s/o Sadhu Singh

Singapore Armed Forces

Ministry of Defence

The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021

Mr Karamjit Singh s/o S Singh

Teacher

Woodlands Ring Secondary School

Ministry of Education

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Ms Manjit Kaur d/o Najar Singh

Assistant Manager

Licensing

Info-Communications Media Development Authority

Ministry of Communications and Information

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Ms Melinder Kaur d/o Jit Singh

Senior Staff Nurse

Division of Nursing

Singapore General Hospital

Singapore Health Services

Ministry of Health

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Dr Rajinder Singh s/o Pall Singh

Senior Consultant

Neurology (TTSH Campus)

National Neuroscience Institute

Singapore Health Services

Ministry of Health

The Long Service Medal, 2021

SI Ranjit Singh s/o Swarant Singh

Deputy Team Leader

Tanglin Division

Singapore Police Force

Ministry of Home Affairs

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Mdm Ravinder Kaur d/o Wiram Singh

Administrative Executive

Home Ownership Eligibility Department

Estate Administration & Property Group

Housing & Development Board

Ministry of National Development

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Ms Satwinder Kaur d/o K Singh

Deputy Director (Corporate Communications)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Ministry of Transport

The Long Service Medal, 2021

Ms Seran Kiranjit Kaur

Senior Assistant Director

Digital Literacy and Participation

Info-Communications Media Development Authority

Ministry of Communications and Information

The Long Service Medal, 2021

3WO (NS) Shabir Singh Hundal

Singapore Armed Forces

The Long Service Medal (Military), 2021

Ministry of Defence

Mdm Tasver Kaur d/o Kartar Singh

School Attendant

Gan Eng Seng Primary School

Ministry of Education

The Long Service Medal, 2021

