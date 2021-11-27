Silver tsunami is here. Elderly brain injury from falls is rising

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

“Elderly brain injury caused by falls is a growing problem, and it is expensive to treat, says a neurosurgeon.

“The silver tsunami is here. But it can be prevented and the effects mitigated by some adjustments around the house,” Malaysian-based neurologist Dr Gurmit Singh told Asia Samachar.

The number of head injury from falls amongst the elderly is expected to increase as the population ages. Currently, Malaysia has some 2 million cases or 6% of the population. It is expected to go up to 15% of population by 2035.

For those with preexisting medical issues, he said they have to keep in mind the possibility of longer length of stay, higher rate of complication and higher likelihood of requiring intensive rehabilitation. Naturally, cost will be higher with the involvement of all these disciplines.

What is the biggest misconception when it comes to brain injury amongst the elderly?

“If patient is talking, walking after the head injury he is OK. Unfortunately, this might not be the case because there is much room in the skull due to atrophied brain (which is norm in aging process). Hence, the skull can accommodate more blood, brain swelling before the elderly victim manifests symptoms of an injured brain. This phenomena is known as talk and deteriorate,” he said

Dr Gurmit, a former senior consultant at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital (HKL) and now a resident neurosurgeon at a Subang-based private hospital, said care of elderly member recovering from head injury should not to be left to a single person.

“Every family member must pitch in and shoulder the responsibility to avoid care giver burnout,” he said.

Dr Gurmit Singh will be talking on ‘Falls and brain injury in he elderly’ in a Facebook live forum organised by the Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP) tomorrow (28 Nov 2021) from 3pm to 4pm. The talk will broadcast live on its Facebook page.

