Kehar Singh Khaira (Deepa), (1942 – 2022), Batu Gajah / Shah Alam

KEHAR SINGH KHAIRA (DEEPA) S/O LATE GURDIT SINGH & LATE UTTAM KAUR (BIBI)

Formerly of Batu Gajah and now Shah Alam

Passed away peacefully on 30th April 2022.

Dearly Missed By

Wife: Balbir Kaur (Vero) D/O Late Master Gian Singh

Brother: Amarjit Singh (Batu Gajah)

Daughters, Son, Sons- in-laws, Grandchildren, All-in-laws, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives & Friends.

Path Da Bhog will be held on 7th May 2022 (Saturday) from 9am to 12noon at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam, 10 Jalan 18/49, 40200 Shah Alam.

Guru Ka Langgar will be served thereafter. Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Contact: Ravin +60 16-239 1826

| Entry: 5 May 2022 | Source: Family |

