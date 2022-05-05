Sdrn Harbajan Kaur Sidhu (1939 – 2022), (Shopkeeper) Tronoh Mines Kampar Perak

In Loving Memory

SDRN HARBAJAN KAUR SIDHU D/O LATE MAGAR SINGH AND LATE BHAGWANT KAUR

5.6.1939 – 29.4.2022

Wife of Late Sdr Hokom Singh Gill

Village Bhagta Bhai Ka, District Bathinda Punjab

‘It’s only the physical body that dies, and the soul lives on’ – SGGS

Left peacefully for heavenly abode on 29th April 2022.

We will never forget you Maa. We know you are always there watching over us as you always do.

Dearly missed by children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends

Children / Spouses:

a) Surjit Kaur and spouse Late Amarjit Singh (JB)

b) Mahinder Kaur and spouse Naramel Singh (JB)

c) Suwaran Kaur and spouse Late Ajeet Singh (Kampar)

d) Harcharan Kaur and spouse Karam Singh Randhawa (Taman Maluri, KL)

e) Late Ms Veer Kaur

f) Arjan Singh and spouse Chan Kaur (Kampar)

g) Jasbinder Singh and spouse Amarjit Kaur (Klang)

Path da Bhog: 15th May at Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh Mines, Perak from 10am-12pm followed by Guru Ka Langar

Contact:

Arjan Singh 016 569 4669

Jasbinder Singh 018 318 7597

Keshvinder Singh 012 933 9853

Special Thanks. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation and gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staffs at Hospital Kampar and every member of the Sangat for their support and assistance extended in any way during the tough period.

﻿

| Entry: 5 May 2022 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here