Sikh chartered accountant makes history at 167-year old ICAS

Indy Singh Hoth makes history as the youngest and the first person of colour to lead the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS).

The global professional body for chartered accountants confirmed him for president for a one-year term at its annual general meeting on Friday (29 April 2022). He had served as vice president for 2020/2021 and deputy president for 2012/22.

“I recognise it’s an important moment in many respects and I hope my presence and representation has a positive impact on those in the profession. Being the ‘first’ is always tough and I take that responsibility seriously to represent to the best of my ability,” he said in an update at his LinkedIn page.

Founded in 1854, ICAS claims to be the world’s first professional body of accountants. Today, the body has 23,000 members and 3,700 CA students, according to information at its website.

Indy is the managing director of property company Masonwood and co-founder of consultancy and venture builder Upside Projects.

Prior to that, he was a senior economist with EY in London. He worked across a number of high-profile economic impact studies which influenced public policy and included clients such as the Premier League and Rugby World Cup. Through his passion for social and humanitarian causes, Indy was a trustee and director of Khalsa Aid International, a charity which provides humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones.

In his note,Indy spoke glowingly of his two-decades in the CA role.

“The CA qualification gave me a huge range of opportunities and social mobility that I’m eternally grateful for. Because of it my career has spanned geographies from Europe, Middle East to North Americas. I’ve been able to work on meaningful projects that have made a difference in the sustainability/social impact space. I’ve taken on non-executive/advisory roles to support community initiatives, NGOs and public institutions,” he writes.

In recent years, he said the CA qualification has given him the grounding, confidence and support to strike it in the world of entrepreneurship across technology advisory, arts and real estate, though noting that the ride had been a ‘roller coaster for sure’.

“That’s why ICAS, the profession and its members are so important to me. CAs are rooted in finance but when I see and meet our members, we’re so much more than just ‘number crunchers’. I see business leaders, trusted advisors, creative leaders and entrepreneurs,” he added.

Indy studied economics at SOAS University of London and has a postgraduate degree in entrepreneurship from University of Cambridge.

