Sikhi speaker engages Ipoh Punjabi students









Punjabi language students at Q&A on Sikhi session handled by Inderjit Singh Goraya (Pathankot) in Ipoh in April 2022 – Photo: KDM

By Jaginder Singh Raipatti | Malaysia |

Renowned parcharak Bhai Inderjit Singh Goraya (Pathankot), who is on a Sikhi lecture circuit in Perak, recently held an open discussion and Q&A session at the Guru Nanak Institution Ipoh (GNI) recently.

It was open to GNI Punjabi students and their parents, and Khalsa Diwan Malaysia (KDM) members.

The event on 23 April 2022 kicked off with the rendition of our national anthem, “Negaraku” followed by the school anthem “Guru Nanak School Mahaan”.

After the welcome speech by KDM president Santokh Singh, Inderjit took to the stage and engaged interactively in Punjabi and English with the students, their parents and their teachers.

It was a light-hearted discussion, amusing and entertaining, suited to the age and needs of the students. All questions were attended to, no matter how trivial. The Q&A session was extended, as there were numerous questions from the floor.

Inderjit also gave away prizes to students who took part and emerged victorious in various language competitions organised by GNI, in conjunction with Vaisakhi 2022.

Punjabi language students receiving prizes after the Q&A on Sikhi session handled by Inderjit Singh Goraya (Pathankot) in Ipoh in April 2022 – Photo: KDM

RELATED STORY:

Malaysia back to face-to-face Punjabi learning (Asia Samachar, 9 Jan 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here