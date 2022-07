Rajinder Kaur Gill (1948 – 2022), Setapak

RAJINDER KAUR GILL D/O LATE PURAN SINGH GILL LOHARA

9.10.1948 – 20.7.2022

Husband: Late Jengir Singh Sidhu Brar(Pind Didarewala)

Children / Spouses:

Jaivinder Kaur/ Kulwant Singh

Narinder Kaur/ Parpur Singh

Late Mandeep Singh

Jaspreet Kaur / Gurdev Singh

Baldeep Kaur / Late Harvinder Singh

Bhavanpreet Kaur / Virender Singh

Grandchildren:

Suuraj Singh Gill

Iqraaj Singh Gill

Hersheta Kaur Gill

Maheep Kaur Gill

Kavyanaaz Kaur Sidhu

Devraaj Singh Sidhu

Harshaan Dev Singh Sidhu

Sainaa Kaur Sidhu

Trishaan Dev Singh Sidhu

Ganeev Kaur Sidhu

Jannya Kaur Randhay

Ahaana Kaur Randhay

Deepest Gratitude to Dr Mandeep Singh and the members of staff at Princecourt Medical Centre

Last Respects: 2pm, 21 July 2022 (Thursday), at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Saskaar / Cremation: 4pm, 21 July 2022 (Thursday), at Shamshan Bhoomi at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Path Da Bhog: 30 July 2022 (Saturday), from 9:30am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Kuala Lumpur

Contact:

Kulwant : 0123916296

Viren : 01123864745

Suuraj: 0123985691

Iqraaj: 0178785858

She was well respected for her love and care for everyone. Our Iron Lady welcomed everyone into the family and remains to be our pillar of strength for everyone Today Heaven has gained a true angel.



| Entry: 21 July 2022 | Source: Family



