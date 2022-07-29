In Loving Memory: Dato’ Seri Dr. Kuljit Singh & To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur

Please join us for Sri Akhand Path Sahib (1st Barsi), in the loving memory of

Dato’ Seri Dr. Kuljit Singh

(Dato’ Maha Jasa)

S.S.M.T., S.P.M.T., P.S.D., J.P

MBBS, FAMM, FNHAM, FRCP, FCCP,

FACA, FICA, DIP.CARDIOLOGY

&

To’ Puan Seri Harjit Kaur, PJK

from 5th – 7th August 2022 at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

Programme Details:

Sri Akhand Path Sahib commences at 8.00am on Friday, 5th August 2022.

Guru ka Langgar (Vegetarian Meal) will be served throughout the Sri Akhand Path Sahib.

Path da Bhog at 8.00am on Sunday, 7th August 2022.

Diwan and Kirtan Programme commences at 10:00am,

followed by Ardaas and Guru ka Langgar.

The live telecast of the Programme on Sunday, 7th August 2022 will be available via

https://youtu.be/UXNPR_WsVhc or click here

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For enquiries, please contact:

Dato’ Dr. Jagdeep Nanra +6012 207 1897

Anita Nanra +6012 268 8008

﻿

| Entry: 29 July 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twfffitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here