Malaysia: Thanksgiving, appreciation and joy at Subang gurdwara maiden family day

Autar Singh (right) presenting a certificate to Manvir Kaur recognised for scoring a A+ for the Punjabi paper in SPM examinations. Her parents are Serdul Singh and Nasib Kaur – Photo: GSS

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Subang’s inaugural Family Day took place over the weekend, showcasing a combination of thanksgiving, appreciation and joy.

The event started with a couple of table games followed by a kirtan sessio. The Subang Istri Satsang members had come together to perform a sehaj paath, the full reading of the Guru Grant Sahib done intermittently.

They then presented awards to Sikh students who did well in major examinations. The presentation was unique in that parents were called upon to accompany their child in the ceremony – honouring parents who are the source behind the students’ success.

The event was jointly organized by the GS Subang Istri Satsang and Education Team.

MORE PHOTOS AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK & INSTA

[Something interesting happening at your local gurdwara or community? Send us an update. See contact details below]

RELATED STORY:

Battle hardened mothers feted at Subang gurdwara (Asia Samachar, 9 May 2022)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here