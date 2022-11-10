Jasvir Singh (1954 – 2022), Taman Lawa, Segambut

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

SARDAR JASVIR SINGH S/O SUBA SINGH

13.6.1954 – 10.11.2022

With deep regrets we wish to inform Sardar Jasvir Singh s/o Suba Singh, husband of Sardarni Amarjeet Kaur Longodewa from Taman Lawa, Segambut, passed away peacefully on 10 November 2022.

You can pay your last respects between 9am to 11.30am at our home on 11 November 2022 (Friday) at No 4, Jalan 25/42 Taman Lawa off Jalan Kuching, Kuala Lumpur.

The cortege will leave home to Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur, at 11.30am for last respects and thereafter followed by the funeral at 1.00pm.

Leaving behind

Wife: Amarjeet Kaur d/o Ranjit Singh Longodeva

Children: Galveender Kaur, Salveender Kaur, Elwinder Singh

Path Da Bhog: 20 November 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 11.30am, at Gurdwara Tatt Khalsa

For further details please contact:

Jagjeet Singh 017 366 3518

Tranjit Singh (Mike) 012 398 6377

Jetinder Singh 012 330 5810

| Entry: 10 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

