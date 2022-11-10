In Loving Memory: Ajit Singh Ram Singh Pind Pathal (1957 – 2021)

1st YEAR MITHI YAAD
In Ever Loving Memory Of
LATE AJIT SINGH S/O LATE RAM SINGH PIND PATHAL
27.4.1957 – 19.12.2021
Wife: Pritam Kaur D/o Chand Singh Pind Bukanwala
Daughter: Kavanjit Kaur – Shashank Dixit
Son: Keshvinjit Singh
Grandchild: Shivaank Dixit
Program Details:
Asa Di Vaar followed by Sahej Path da Bhog on 20 November 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12.00 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Brother In Law and Grandfather deeply missed & remembered by all.
Please treat this as personal invitation.
Contact:
Pritam -012-2736545
Keshvinjit -0173638601
Jaswinder -016-2334258
| Entry: 10 Nov 2022 | Source: Family
