In Loving Memory: Ajit Singh Ram Singh Pind Pathal (1957 – 2021)

1st YEAR MITHI YAAD

In Ever Loving Memory Of

LATE AJIT SINGH S/O LATE RAM SINGH PIND PATHAL

27.4.1957 – 19.12.2021

Wife: Pritam Kaur D/o Chand Singh Pind Bukanwala

Daughter: Kavanjit Kaur – Shashank Dixit

Son: Keshvinjit Singh

Grandchild: Shivaank Dixit

Program Details:

Asa Di Vaar followed by Sahej Path da Bhog on 20 November 2022 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12.00 pm at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya. Breakfast and lunch will be served.

A Loving and Great Husband, Father, Brother, Brother In Law and Grandfather deeply missed & remembered by all.

Please treat this as personal invitation.

Contact:

Pritam -012-2736545

Keshvinjit -0173638601

Jaswinder -016-2334258

﻿

| Entry: 10 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

