Malaysia | Event: Kuala Pilah Gurdwara to unveil renovated Darbar Sahib (Nov 11-13, 2022)

Event | Malaysia |

GURDWARA SAHIB KUALA PILAH

Grand Semagam (Akhand Path Sahib) in conjunction with Dhan Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab & Renovated Darbar Sahib Reopening.

Details as follow :-

Date: 11, 12, 13 November 2022

Arrambh: 9.00 a.m. (11/11)

Path da Phog: 9.00 a.m. (13/11)

Followed by Nishan Sahib Selami, Kirtan Darbar & Ardas.

Your presence will be highly appreciated and awaited.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.