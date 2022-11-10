PR veteran gets PR Fellowship award

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Retired civil servant Dr Amerjit Singh was bestowed the Public Relations Fellowship Award in recognition of his outstanding and distinguished service to the PR profession in Malaysia.

The award was given under the authority of the Council of the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia – a national professional body overseeing PR practitioners in Malaysia.

He had served in various ministries over the years, with his last posting as the Director of Media and Corporate Communications at the Department of Information, Putrajaya, till his retirement in June 2022.

Amerjit’s passion and commitment to the profession is also evidenced by his teaching of the PR subject at several government and private universities and his presentation of papers in seminars and events hosted by various government departments. In addition, he has delivered numerous talks and conducted training related to the field of communications and PR.

He was also the recipient of the Bronze Medal Winner for Malaysia for Best PR Practitioner Award in conjunction with The 3rd ASEAN Public Relations Excellence Awards 2021 presented by the Institute of Public Relations Malaysia (IPRM) and the Asia PR Academy in November 2021.

