Pritam Kaur Dayan, Adelaide (1936 -2022), formerly of Tapah and Ipoh, Malaysia

MRS. PRITAM KAUR DAYAN, ADELAIDE

9.11.1936 – 6.11.2022

w/o late Mr. Teja Singh ‘Teddy’ Dayan (Adelaide, Australia),

d/o late Sardar Harbak Singh, A.M.N. (Telecoms, KL) and late Sardani Sarjit Kaur.

Born in Taiping, Malaysia in 1936, Mummy passed away peacefully in Melbourne, Victoria. She was blessed with loving Parents and Siblings, was much loved ‘Mummyji’, doting Naniji and Dadiji, adored Sister-in-law, Auntyji, Cousin and Friend.

She will be greatly missed and always remembered by family and loved ones as a strong optimistic woman with a friendly, kind and generous disposition.

Rest in peace Mummyji,

Children and In-Laws:

Iqbal (Dolly) and David Tivey,

Jaspal (Mangoo) and Sunita Dayan,

Kirpal (Ranee) and Ravinder Kumar,

Rajpal (Renju) and Daryl Talbot,

Sukhpal (Honey) and Sukhvinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Aanchal, Ashvin, Zara Peet and Jai Karan

Siblings and In-Laws:

Savinder Kaur (dec) and Kernail Singh (dec) (Singapore)

Sarwan Singh and Kiranjit Kaur (Subang Jaya)

Kalwant Kaur (dec) and Harcharan Singh Tara (PJ)

Jagdev Singh (dec) and Manjit Kaur (Shah Alam)

Sukhdev Singh (dec) and Harvinder Kaur (TTDI)

Bhagvinder Singh and Surinder Kaur Sohanpal (PJ)

In-Laws and Family:

Jaswant Kaur (dec) and Teja Singh Bamotra (dec) (Ipoh, US)

Harbans Kaur and Jaswant Singh Bamotra (Ipoh)

Lakhbir Bamotra and family (LA, USA)

Cousin, Aunt, Grand-aunt and Friend to many who will miss her……

The final rites, ceremonies and Saskaar will be held at Centennial Park Cemetery, South Australia on Monday, 14th November 2022 at 9.30am.

Thereafter, Path Da Bhog and Antim Ardaas will be at Gurdwara Sahib Glen Osmond, Adelaide, followed by guru ka langgar at the same venue.

Messages of condolence and remembrance may be shared with the family via sukhpal.dayan@hotmail.com.

“A mother is with us always, first in her lifetime, then forever in our memory.”

﻿

| Entry: 9 Nov 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here.