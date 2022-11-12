Kuldip Singh Sahota enters House of Lords as Labour peer

Kuldip Singh Sahota. Background: Introduction to the House of Lords on 7 Nov 2022

A Sikh councillor who helps out in his wife’s cafe earlier this week joined the House of Lords, holding the distinction as the first turban bearing Sikh to be appointed by the Labour Party.

On Nov 7, Kuldip Singh Sahota was introduced to the British upper house of parliament as Baron Sahota of Telford.

The 71 year-old former leader of Telford and Wrekin Council works at the family cafe in Wellington market.

“I hope they know what they’re getting into, because I am a radical politician,” he was quoted in a BBC report.

Also present in the house during his introduction was Inderjit Singh, the The Lord Singh of Wimbledon, who became the first member of the House of Lords to wear a turban when introduced on 24 October 2011.

VIEW HIS FIRST APPEARANCE AT HOUSE OF LORDS HERE (GO to 14:43:00)

Lord Sahota came to the UK from India at the age of 14 and went to Hadley School before spending 15 years working at the local GKN factory. After leaving GKN he set up his own business, and has served on Telford and Wrekin Council for two decades. He joined the Labour Party, but said his ambition initially went no further than becoming a councillor. Since then he has served as council leader and sat on the board of the West Midlands branch of the Labour Party, according to the BBC.

Lord Sahota also plans to continue working at his wife’s cafe, serving food, washing dishes and cleaning the tables.

“There’s nothing wrong with an honest day’s work,” he told the British news outlet. “I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth, I haven’t got an estate.”

