Harishpal new president at Singapore’s Young Sikh Association

Harishpal Singh Grewal (left) takes over from Sarabjeet Singh as YSA president – Photo: YSA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Harishpal Singh Grewal takes over from Sarabjeet Singh as the new president of the two-decade old Young Sikh Association (Singapore) or YSA.

Harish first joined YSA as a participant of the Youth Leaders’ Programme and soon after joined its executive committee. He later took on additional responsibilities as assistant editor for its newsletter. In 2021, Harish became vice-president.

“Harish consistently delivered on important and meaningful projects at YSA. As a fellow leader, Harish always gave good counsel to me and other members. I am confident Harish will bring YSA to greater heights,” said Sarabjeet in a note shared at the organisation’s social media platform.

YSA held its AGM today (Jan 28, 2023).

YSA, established in August 2003, has been actively engaging the Sikh youth as well as the wider Singapore community with ground events as well as on the social media. One of its flagship events is the Sikh Graduates Tea Reception where it fetes recently graduating Sikh students.

YSA founder president Hernaikh Singh, who is the current president of Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA), is the deputy director at Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS-NUS). Its second president Malminderjit Singh, who was recently promoted as the managing director at Penta Group, is also the chairman of the Singapore Advisory Board. Sarabjeet, who has served for the past 11 years on the YSA executive committee, is a vice president at SKA.

The YSA team – Photo: YSA

