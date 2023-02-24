In Loving Memory: Kulwant Kaur w/o Sarjit Singh (Mechanic), Kuantan

First Barsi

MATA KULWANT KAUR D/O LATE SADHU SINGH

Husband: Sarjit Singh (Mechanic)

Departed 24th March 2022

Dearly loved & deeply missed by Family, relatives and friends.

Sri Sukhmani Sahib, followed by Sahej Paath Da Bhog will be held on 5th March 2023, at 9.30am at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan.

Please treat this as personal invitation.

For enquiries, kindly contact:

Sarjit Singh 019-9983394

Joginder Kaur 016-9439055

Amarjit Singh 016-2133983

Gurdip Singh 019-9930039

| Entry: 24 Feb 2023 | Source: Family

