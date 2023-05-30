Balvinder Singh to lead Subang Sikh Association Selangor

Gurdwara Sahib Subang (photo taken in January 2022) – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

The Subang Sikh Association Selangor (SSAS) will continue its push for the better development of the community, with special attention to be paid to welfare and education.

These are among the areas that will be given attention by the new team at SSAS, which also runs Gurdwara Sahib Subang.

At its recent AGM, SSAS elected Balvinder Singh, a recently retired manager at a private firm who was serving as the society’s vice president, to lead the executive committee for the 2023-2025 period.

“Aside from Panjabi language education, we will also see how we assist Sikh students,” Balvinder told Asia Samachar in a short phone conversation. He takes over from Amrick Singh, one of the founding members of the association.

SSAS 2023-2025 Exco:

President: Balvinder Singh

Vice Presidents: Darshan Kaur, Bhajan Kaur, Jugindar Kaur

Hon Secretary: Bachan Kaur

Asst Hon Sec: Jasbir Kaur

Treasurer: Jasvinder Singh

Asst Treasurer: Gursharan Kaur

Committee Members: Kuldip Singh, Rabinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Deep Singh, Ranjit Singh, Amanjeet Singh, Sungeet Kaur

