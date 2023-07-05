HARMEET SINGH PANESAR (HSP)

(1980 – 2022)

Founder of Homebase Stage Style & Interiors, New Zealand

Parents: Late Sardar Surjit Singh Panesar & Mukhtiar Kaur (Petaling Jaya, Selangor)

Wife: Sarjit Kaur

Daughter: Samreet Kaur Panesar

Brothers, Sisters, Mother-in-Law, Sisters-in-Law, Brothers-in-Law, Newphews, Nieces, Uncles, Auties and a host of Relatives and Friends

Gurdwara Sahib Subang on 16 July 2023 (Sunday)

Programme: 7am-9am: Asa Ki Var; 10am-12pm: Kirtan & Path da Bhog

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the Panesar Family.

Contact: Gurmit 016 215 4336

| Entry: 5 July 2023 | Source: Family

