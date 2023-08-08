Insider Savi Soin to steer Qualcomm India

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin is in charge of leading and executing Qualcomm’s strategy in India by fostering relationships with industry partners and the Government of India across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial & IoT and communication infrastructure sectors.

Savi Soin appointed president of Qualcomm India in August 2023

By Asia Samachar | India |

Qualcomm Incorporated has appointed Savi Soin as senior vice president and president of Qualcomm India.

As President of Qualcomm India, Soin is in charge of leading and executing Qualcomm’s strategy in India by fostering relationships with industry partners and the Government of India across mobile, automotive, semiconductor, industrial & IoT and communication infrastructure sectors.

Soin’s appointment will be effective immediately and he will be reporting directly to Qualcomm Technologies Inc Chief Commercial Officer Jim Cathey, according to the company’s announcement.

He has been with Qualcomm for more than 20 years with the last 10 years as part of Qualcomm’s senior leadership team.

Qualcomm is a US multinational corporation headquartered in San Diego, California, and incorporated in Delaware. It creates semiconductors, software, and services related to wireless technology.

During his tenure, Soin has helped shape the strategic direction for the company in several leadership roles. Most recently, Soin led the Global Strategic Partnerships and Business Incubation team for Qualcomm Technologies, responsible for new businesses and executing strategic relationships, according to the company’s statement.

Prior to his current role, Soin was the head of Strategy and Business Development at Qualcomm Technologies’ semiconductor division, where he was responsible for planning and execution of Qualcomm’s strategy.

Rajen Vagadia, Qualcomm India President for the last five years, will relocate to Qualcomm headquarters in San Diego and transition to a new role as a Vice President to lead Global Distribution and Global Carrier Strategy.

“Savi’s leadership experience, technical knowledge, and ability to work through complex challenges and build strong collaboration across teams, have played a pivotal role in his success at Qualcomm,” said Cathey.

Savi said: “It’s a privilege to return home. India has an enormous opportunity to drive the global digital transformation with its scale and resources. My objective is to partner with the Indian ecosystem to accelerate this transformation using Qualcomm’s technology innovations across sectors.”

Soin first joined Qualcomm as a finance manager between 1991 and 2000. For the next four years until 2006, he was with Kyocera Wireless Corp, leaving as a VP and GM, responsible for product delivery for all derivative products for the US and the international CDMA markets.

