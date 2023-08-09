Bani Guru: Spiritual guiding principles

It is extremely important to keep in mind that the message of Guru Granth is addressed to our consciousness. It is about inner transformation, changing our thoughts, behaviour, and gaining spiritual awakening. -Harbans Singh Kandola

Guru Nanak says:

ਬਾਣੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੁਰੂ ਹੈ ਬਾਣੀ ਵਿਚਿ ਬਾਣੀ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਸਾਰੇ ॥

Bani Guru Guru Hai Bani Witch Bani Amrit Sarai (SGGS, 982)

meaning that the spiritual instructions, wisdom written in ADD GURU GRANTH SAHIB (AGGS) Sikh Scriptures, is our Guru, Lord.

Guru means spiritual teachings that guide humanity out of spiritual ignorance and ego to enlightened consciousness. I have taken this hymn from AGGS to illustrate that the Scriptures are spiritual guiding principles for how to be a good human being and realize the purpose and meaning of life. This hymn has four verses and one central verse. The central verse contains the main message of the hymn and the rest of the four verses are an expansion of the central message. This method has been used throughout the text of AGGS. I also want to mention here that GURBANI (teachings of AGGS) is in poetic form and carries deep meaning. We need to find the essence of the verse through deeper analysis.

Central Verse.

ਮਨ ਰੇ ਥਿਰੁ ਰਹੁ ਮਤੁ ਕਤ ਜਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥

ਬਾਹਰਿ ਢੂਢਤ ਬਹੁਤੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਪਾਵਹਿ ਘਰਿ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਘਟ ਮਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

Mann Re Thir Raho Mat Kat Jaee Jio.

Bahar Dundat Habut Dukh Pawai Ghar Amrit Ghat Mahee Jio (SGGS, 598) (Pause).

Nanak in the first person addresses his consciousness, mind. It is extremely important to keep in mind that the message of AGGS is addressed to our consciousness. It is about inner transformation, changing our thoughts, behaviour, and gaining spiritual awakening. The message of AGGS has nothing to do with outer purpose or the material world.

ਮਨ ਰੇ ਥਿਰੁ ਰਹੁ ਮਤੁ ਕਤ ਜਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ Mann Re Thir Raho Mat Kat Jaee Jio meaning O my mind you desire to live in peace, happiness and joy. To live life with meaning and purpose. You desire to remain stable and positive under daily life challenges. You desire to remain unattached to the material world. Then do not look outward for meaning and purpose of life.

ਬਾਹਰਿ ਢੂਢਤ ਬਹੁਤੁ ਦੁਖੁ ਪਾਵਹਿ Bahar Dundat Habut Dukh Pawai.

This I believe is the revolutionary message for modern man. This means we are doing everything for survival, for fixing our outer purpose. We work, day and night for the comforts and conveniences of life. Materially we have everything our ancestors couldn’t even dream of. But we have become slaves of our own successes. Nanak says that is the reason we are on the path to self destruction, stressed, depressed, worried and a mentally sick generation. We are bringing out the worst of us.

ਘਰਿ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਘਟ ਮਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥ Ghar Amrit Ghat Mahee Jio.

Nanak says O man your true nature is pure goodness, an ocean of peace, happiness and joy. You have the spark of enlightenment within you. Nanak says ਮਨ ਮੇਰਿਆ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਤੇਰੈ ਨਿਧਾਨੁ ਹੈ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਵਸਤੁ ਨ ਭਾਲਿ ॥ Mann Meria Unter Tere Nidhan Hai Bahar Vast Na Bhal (SGGS, 569) meaning we are an image of God; within all of us is a treasure of godly virtues and divine wisdom. Do not look outward for the meaning and purpose of life. Nobody has ever found inner peace and happiness from material comforts and conveniences. We do not find happiness and joy looking outward; we find inner peace and joy looking inward, by realizing our true self and our true nature.

Verse 1

ਜਿਸੁ ਜਲ ਨਿਧਿ ਕਾਰਣਿ ਤੁਮ ਜਗਿ ਆਏ ਸੋ ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤੁ ਗੁਰ ਪਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥

Jis Jalnidh Karnn Tum Jag Aae So Amrit Gur Pahee Jio

Meaning O man you are here to find meaning and purpose of life, to realize who you are. The purpose of life is to walk the spiritual path for conscious transformation, to be spiritually awakened, to change your thoughts, behaviour. You desire peace of mind, happiness, and joy in life. SO AMRIT means the spiritual guiding principals, divine wisdom, knowledge, and treasure of virtues. GUR PAHEE, Nanak says for that spiritual path you do not need to go anywhere; that treasure you have within you. Nanak says that treasure is buried under layers of falsehood you gathered like a garbage bin. Discover that treasure within you.

ਛੋਡਹੁ ਵੇਸੁ ਭੇਖ ਚਤੁਰਾਈ ਦੁਬਿਧਾ ਇਹੁ ਫਲੁ ਨਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੧॥

Chhodho Wes Bhekh Chaturaee Dubida Eho Phal Nahi Jio.

Nanak says here that we conduct or behave ourselves in society in two ways. First is the way of conflict, in which our life actions and behaviour is driven by our own mind and thoughts. Our mind and thoughts are not our true self, our true nature. That is not who we are, our authentic self. This is our acquired ego identity. This ego identity is layers of falsehood, not truth. You are living life identified with yourself as thinker and attached to material things. Nanak says because of ignorance of the truth you are indulged in worthless religious practices and useless rituals. You are taking baths in sacred pools with the belief that your sins will be washed away. Peace, joy and happiness is not found in duality.

Nanak says we can learn to live the way of surrender to the will of God. When we do, our life is driven by enlightened consciousness; consciousness that is driven by compassion, kindness, tolerance, love, equality, humility and contentment. We learn to live in the present.

Verse 2

ਅਵਗੁਣ ਛੋਡਿ ਗੁਣਾ ਕਉ ਧਾਵਹੁ ਕਰਿ ਅਵਗੁਣ ਪਛੁਤਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥

Awgunn Chhod Gunna Kau Dhawoh Kar Awgunn Pachhtahee Jio.

AWGUNN are vices, evil thoughts, pollution of mind, greed, craving, hatred, jealousy, discrimination, anger. GUNN are compassion, tolerance, kindness, love, humility, equality, and contentment. While growing up we learn AWGUNN in society. Our mind is a collection of memories, emotions, and habits. Ideas in our head control our world and define who we are. Nanak says you need to drop AWGUNN through divine wisdom.

GUNNA KAU DHAWOH means unlearn the AWGUNN, through divine wisdom, and internalize and live the GUNN, godly virtues. We can only bring about this change by destroying the layers of falsehood and discover the truth within.

KAR AWGUNN PACHHTAHEE JIO Nanak says the cause of our stress, depression, worries, anxiety and pain is our actions driven by AWGUNNS, evil thoughts, and negative thoughts. Whenever there is opportunity to make money by committing fraud the weakness of craving for more and more will make a person justify this crime. Ideas in our mind rule our world. Nobody can be in peace by committing crime.

ਸਰ ਅਪਸਰ ਕੀ ਸਾਰ ਨ ਜਾਣਹਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਕੀਚ ਬੁਡਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੨॥

Sar Apsar Kee Saar Na Janeh Phir Phir Keech Bdahee Jio.

SAR is good deed; APSAR is bad deed. Nanak says when our life actions are driven by vices, evil thoughts and ego, we are not able to see what is wrong and what is right. Our decisions are based on the ideas in our head, the quality of our thoughts. When our thoughts are driven by greed, we are more likely to commit dishonest action. When our thoughts are driven by contentment there is no chance of committing crime. Our pain and suffering is due to our polluted mind.

Verse 3.

ਅੰਤਰਿ ਮੈਲੁ ਲੋਭ ਬਹੁ ਝੂਠੇ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਨਾਵਹੁ ਕਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥

Unter Mail Lobh Bahau Jhoothe Bahar Nawhau Kahee Jio.

Nanak says here is the problem why you are not able to enjoy inner peace and happiness. Your thoughts are driven by greed and craving for more and more. The gap between what you have and what you desire is never filled. Material gains, power and fame have become priorities of life and your identity. You are using unethical means to fulfil unethical desires.

BAHAR NAWAU KAHEE JIO meaning you are not only indulged in unethical behaviour due to ignorance of truth and ego, you are practicing superstitious beliefs that by taking a dip in sacred pools all your pollution of mind will be washed away. Nanak says TANN DHOTAI MANN HACHHA NA HOAI ( SGGS page 558) meaning it is your illusion that sins will be washed away by such false rituals. It is ignorance that you believe this to be holy religious practice.

ਨਿਰਮਲ ਨਾਮੁ ਜਪਹੁ ਸਦ ਗੁਰਮੁਖਿ ਅੰਤਰ ਕੀ ਗਤਿ ਤਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੩॥

Nirmal Naam Japhau Sad Gurmukh Untar Kee Gat Tahee Jio

Nanak says here is the solution. You desire to realize the purpose and meaning of life, to find your true self, who you are. There is only one path. Listen, understand and internalize godly virtues, and follow the spiritual path of GURU. Turn greed to contentment, craving to gratitude, ego to humility, hatred to love, learn to live the will of God. This is how you find real happiness.

Verse 4.

ਪਰਹਰਿ ਲੋਭੁ ਨਿੰਦਾ ਕੂੜੁ ਤਿਆਗਹੁ ਸਚੁ ਗੁਰ ਬਚਨੀ ਫਲੁ ਪਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥

Parhar Lobh Ninda Koor Tiagau. Sach Gurbachni Phal Pahee Jio.

Nanak says here is another reason for your miserable and painful life. You are completely identified with form, physical world. This has become who you are. In order to keep this identity alive, you use all kinds of unethical means. Truth is you may not be caught by Revenue Canada for tax evasion, but you can not be at peace with yourself for cheating.

Then to cover up your own weaknesses, shortcomings you label others to make them feel little. You blame others for your problems. This is your fear and ignorance of truth and cause of your stress and tensions.

Nanak says your life is founded on ignorance and falsehood. You utter falsehood for purpose of deception, violation of truth. Nanak says through divine wisdom, knowledge, gaining spiritual awakening drop these vices, evil thoughts. Learn to live the way of surrender, truth.

ਜਿਉ ਭਾਵੈ ਤਿਉ ਰਾਖਹੁ ਹਰਿ ਜੀਉ ਜਨ ਨਾਨਕ ਸਬਦਿ ਸਲਾਹੀ ਜੀਉ ॥੪॥੯॥

Jio Bhawai Tio Rakhau Har Jio Jan Nanak Sabd Salahee Jio

Nanak here prays for self awareness and self motivation. God give me wisdom to gain divine wisdom, knowledge, realize godly virtues, find meaning and purpose of life so that I may disconnect from memories of the past, fears of the future, and learn to live in the present. I may find inner peace and happiness in the will of God.

Summary Of The Hymn.

Nanak is saying O man realize what is the purpose and meaning of life. Why we are here, who we are. This realization could take us on the spiritual journey to find our true nature, live meaningful, purposeful life, life of peace, joy, happiness and bliss. GURBANI is spiritual instructions (Written in AGGS), spiritual guiding principals for how to realize the purpose of life. Nanak says as humans we are completely identified with our mind and thoughts, identified with material objects. We have gained the world but lost our soul. Society has done everything to fix outer purpose, creating comforts and conveniences our ancestors couldn’t even dream of.

Detachment from the reality or truth of who we really are is the main cause of stress, depression, worries, anxiety and pain. Nanak says the path to inner happiness is a journey inward, not outward. This journey is about inner transformation, finding our true nature. Nanak says when we begin inward journey self consciousness is changed to godly consciousness, vices are transformed to virtues. Nanak says presently we are trapped in superstitious beliefs, worthless religious practices and rituals that have nothing to do with truth. Only through divine wisdom and knowledge we find the path to truthful living. The path to inner peace, bliss and ecstasy is living the way of surrender, not the way of conflict.

Harbans Singh Kandola. Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, he read Ph.D. in Agriculture from Punjab Agriculture University in 1972. He moved to Canada in 1973 and retired as senior bank manager in 2005. He reads Gurbani passionately to understand its spiritual message and how it matters in his daily life. He read Prof Sahib Singh’s ‘Sri Guru Granth Sahib Darpan’ (SGGS translation) in five years, with complete notes. In the past two decades, Harbans has engaged in Gurbani discussion in radio and television programmes, as well as newspapers and the Sikh Bulletin. He believes that we now have literature with the true and real message of Gurbani which has to be presented to Sikhs and non-Sikhs. This article is from his unpublished book ‘Renaissance of Sikhi’.

