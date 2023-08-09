Makkan Singh Gill (1932 – 2023), Alor Star

MAKKAN SINGH GILL
26.3.1932 – 9.8.2023
We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father & Grandfather Makkan Singh Gill, PPN, PJK, PPL on 9th Aug 2023.
Children / Spouses:
Ambrit Kaur & Late Charanjeet Singh
Late Ranjit Kaur
Manjit Singh & Jaswendar Kaur
Late Mahabeer Singh & Harcharan Kaur
Khairi Gill & Late Noranita bt Yahya
Ajinder Kaur
Gurvinder Singh
Grandchildren:
Jasvena Kaur & Malvinder Singh
Manreet Kaur
Ashvinder Kaur
Qila Gill & Daniel Cerny
Muhammad Naqib
Pervinder Kaur & Virpal Singh
Nurul Atiqah
Sukvinderjit Singh
Muhammad Haziq
Jagroshan Singh
Funeral Details: 10 Aug 2023 (Thursday)
For those who wish to pay their final respects, they can do so at the residence at No 43, Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara, Alor Setar, 05300, Kedah
Cortege leaves the residence at 11.30am.
Saskar / Cremation at Kebun 500 Crematorium, Alor Star at 12 noon.
Path da Bhog: 26 August 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Alor Star, Kedah
Contact:
Manjit Singh 018 – 285 2618
Gurvinder Singh 017 – 430 4717
| Entry: 9 Aug 2023 | Source: Family
