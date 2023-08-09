Makkan Singh Gill (1932 – 2023), Alor Star

MAKKAN SINGH GILL

26.3.1932 – 9.8.2023

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Beloved Father & Grandfather Makkan Singh Gill, PPN, PJK, PPL on 9th Aug 2023.

Children / Spouses:

Ambrit Kaur & Late Charanjeet Singh

Late Ranjit Kaur

Manjit Singh & Jaswendar Kaur

Late Mahabeer Singh & Harcharan Kaur

Khairi Gill & Late Noranita bt Yahya

Ajinder Kaur

Gurvinder Singh

Grandchildren:

Jasvena Kaur & Malvinder Singh

Manreet Kaur

Ashvinder Kaur

Qila Gill & Daniel Cerny

Muhammad Naqib

Pervinder Kaur & Virpal Singh

Nurul Atiqah

Sukvinderjit Singh

Muhammad Haziq

Jagroshan Singh

Funeral Details: 10 Aug 2023 (Thursday)

For those who wish to pay their final respects, they can do so at the residence at No 43, Taman Sultan Abdul Halim, Jalan Tanjung Bendahara, Alor Setar, 05300, Kedah

Cortege leaves the residence at 11.30am.

Saskar / Cremation at Kebun 500 Crematorium, Alor Star at 12 noon.

Path da Bhog: 26 August 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Alor Star, Kedah

Contact:

Manjit Singh 018 – 285 2618

Gurvinder Singh 017 – 430 4717

| Entry: 9 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

