Sarban Singh Malhi @ Malhi Chai (1972 – 2023)

SARBAN SINGH MALHI @ MALHI CHAI S/O LATE DYAL SINGH MALHI

19.5.1972 – 9.8.2023

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Sarban Singh Malhi, lovingly known as Malhi Chai, on 9th August 2023.

Son of

Late Dyal Singh Malhi (Father – Pind Talwandi Malhi)

Madam Sukhdev Kaur (Mother – Pind Barewala)

In-laws

Kuldip Singh Sandhu / Madam Inderjit Kaur Gill

Pind: Rattangarh

Spouse

Manmeet Kaur Sandhu D/O Kuldip Singh

Children

Nihal Singh Malhi

Sahej Kaur Malhi

Sahib Kaur Malhi

Siblings / Spouses

Garmail Kaur / Jagjit Singh

Manjeet Kaur / Awtar Singh

Savinder Kaur

Harjit Singh / Kamaljeet Kaur

Brother in law / Spouse

Amitdeep Singh Sandhu / Anisha Gill

Nephew & nieces, relatives & friends.

For those who wish to pay their final respects, the funeral details are as follows:

10th August 2023 (Thursday)

2:00pm to 4:00pm

Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas:

20th August (Sunday)

10:00am – 12:00 noon

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Sharpa), Kuala Lumpur

Contact

Harjit Singh Malhi (Kelly) (Brother) 016 323 4046

Amitdeep Singh Sandhu (Brother in law) 012 308 7513

A man who always gave more than he had and never asked for anything. His magnetic personality, cheeky humour and kind heart was known to many. May his soul rest in peace.

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 9 Aug 2023 | Source: Family

