Sarban Singh Malhi @ Malhi Chai (1972 – 2023)

SARBAN SINGH MALHI @ MALHI CHAI S/O LATE DYAL SINGH MALHI
19.5.1972 – 9.8.2023
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dearest Sarban Singh Malhi, lovingly known as Malhi Chai, on 9th August 2023.
Son of
Late Dyal Singh Malhi (Father – Pind Talwandi Malhi)
Madam Sukhdev Kaur (Mother – Pind Barewala)
In-laws
Kuldip Singh Sandhu / Madam Inderjit Kaur Gill
Pind: Rattangarh
Spouse
Manmeet Kaur Sandhu D/O Kuldip Singh
Children
Nihal Singh Malhi
Sahej Kaur Malhi
Sahib Kaur Malhi
Siblings / Spouses
Garmail Kaur / Jagjit Singh
Manjeet Kaur / Awtar Singh
Savinder Kaur
Harjit Singh / Kamaljeet Kaur
Brother in law / Spouse
Amitdeep Singh Sandhu / Anisha Gill
Nephew & nieces, relatives & friends.
For those who wish to pay their final respects, the funeral details are as follows:
10th August 2023 (Thursday)
2:00pm to 4:00pm
Venue: Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Sehaj Path Da Bhog & Antim Ardaas:
20th August (Sunday)
10:00am – 12:00 noon
Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Sungai Besi (Sharpa), Kuala Lumpur
Contact
Harjit Singh Malhi (Kelly) (Brother) 016 323 4046
Amitdeep Singh Sandhu (Brother in law) 012 308 7513
A man who always gave more than he had and never asked for anything. His magnetic personality, cheeky humour and kind heart was known to many. May his soul rest in peace.
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
