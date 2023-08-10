Singapore celebrates 58th year of independence

DSP Ravi Singh at the 2023 national day parade

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Singapore marked its 58th year of independence on Wednesday (Aug 9) with a dazzling national day parade at the Padang. In action was DSP Ravi Singh, the ADC to the Singapore President Halimah Yacob. The event also saw an enhanced aerial display to commemorate the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s (RSAF) 55th anniversary.

