Malaysia: Mitra undergraduate grant closing on Sept 15

Undergraduates from poor families can still apply for the one-off RM2,000 grant for tuition fees under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (Mitra) before Sept 15.

The application of the grant, which involves RM20 million for some 10,000 underprivileged students in their second, third or fourth year of bachelor’s degree in private or public universities, has been open since May 8, reports The Star.

“As at Aug 31, Mitra has given the names of 3,193 students to Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to channel RM6.38mil of financial aid. So far, RM4.98mil has been credited to the BSN accounts of 2,492 students,” Mitra Special Vehicle Committee chairman R Ramanan said at a press conference.

He said Mitra is still processing the application of 701 students who have yet to receive the grant due to technical issues.

“Hopefully, the students will receive the assistance soon as the issues have been resolved, such as confirming with universities if they are still registered at the institutions,” he said, adding that applications can be made at Mitra’s official website.

The one-off grant was introduced under Mitra to encourage students from the Indian community who are pursuing their tertiary education to continue their studies.

Called Subsidi Bantuan Pengajian Ijazah Sarjana Muda Bagi Pejalar India B40, it is open to families earning less than RM4,850.

