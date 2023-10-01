Hockey: India demolishes Pakistan 10-2

India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the Asian Games 2023 – Photo: Hockey India Facebook

By Asia Samachar | China |

Hockey fans were eagerly awaiting for the clash of arch-rivals when India and Pakistan faced each other yesterday (Sept 30) for a group match in the Asian Games 2023.

Pakistan was found extremely lacking when India thrashed them 10-2, with India’s captain Harmanpreet scoring four goals – two penalty corners and two strokes. The margins was also the highest ever recorded between the two neigbouring rivals.

With one more game againt Bangladesh, the victory assures India the top of Pool A and a spot in the semi-final.

Scores: India 10 (Harmanpreet Singh 4, Varun Kumar 2, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Shamsher Singh, Sumit) bt Pakistan 2 (Mohd. Sufyan Khan, Abdul Rana).

RELATED STORY:

South Korea stuns Malaysian men’s hockey team, now faces China wall (Asia Samachar, 30 Oct 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here