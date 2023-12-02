Who were the first few Sikhs of Guru Nanak?

Bebe Nanaki, a term expressing affection and respect for a sister in Punjabi culture, cherished a profound love for her brother, recognizing the enlightened nature within him. Despite a five-year age difference, she assumed a maternal role, protecting him from their father, who often expressed displeasure at Nanak not conforming to societal expectations.

Mehta Kalu and Mata Tripta were overjoyed to welcome a son, whom they named Nanak. Both Nanaki and Nanak, meaning beloved of the maternal grandparents, signified the deep affection they held for their grandchildren. Child Nanak was Born in the undivided India, a town called Talwandi (also known as Rai Bhullar Ki Talwandi), Later named Nankana Sahib, today in Pakistan.

Little did the parents and their family realize that Nanak would evolve into a global luminary, a revered messenger of God destined to convey a profound message from the divine to humanity. His influence would extend far and wide, ultimately giving rise to one of the world’s greatest religions.

Upon reaching the age of three, the celestial child, Nanak, started expressing his thoughts. During play, his interactions acquired a unique quality. Whenever his sister, Nanaki, spoke or recounted stories, he would listen attentively, fostering a deeper connection between them from a very young age.

During play, he would often express something in a playful but melodious manner that left the household members puzzled not understanding what he meant to say.

From an early age, young Nanak would engage in discussions about the Supreme Soul, the path of righteousness, and virtuous actions. Despite his deep spiritual inclinations, he cherished playing with children of his age, generously sharing his belongings with them. Possessing a sweet and melodious voice, young Nanak sang praises of God, and his friends would echo his sentiments.

Young Nanak stood out as an extraordinary child. His peers were fond of him, and everyone sought the opportunity to play with him. Nanak’s games differed from those of other children. He exuded a joyful demeanor, with silent and wise eyes. Anyone who encountered the child, even inadvertently, couldn’t help but praise God. There was an inexplicable joy that enveloped anyone lifting or playing with the child. Joyously these peers would in tease call him Guru from whom they would know of things they have never heard of.

It was evident to everyone that he was a child of God, possessing a captivating beauty and a mysterious fairness of color and form, radiating a brilliance previously unseen on earth. From a young age, he engaged in discussions about the Supreme Soul, the path of religion, and virtuous deeds.

Nanaki, the intimate companion of young Nanak, began to earnestly consider everything he uttered. Amidst her household duties, she would join young Nanak in moments of silent contemplation, delving into the profound experience that defied verbal expression.

Bebe Nanaki, a term expressing affection and respect for a sister in Punjabi culture, cherished a profound love for her brother, recognizing the enlightened nature within him. Despite a five-year age difference, she assumed a maternal role, protecting him from their father, who often expressed displeasure at Nanak not conforming to societal expectations. Nevertheless, she showered the burgeoning Nanak with unconditional love. This tradition of elder brother or sister helping the younger one is part of our Punjabi culture even today. This unconditional love has been expressed by Guru Nanak in one of his hymns given on page 935 of Guru Granth Sahib wherein he says:

ਬੀਰਾ ਬੀਰਾ ਕਰਿ ਰਹੀ ਬੀਰ ਭਏ ਬੈਰਾਇ ॥ ਬੀਰ ਚਲੇ ਘਰਿ ਆਪਣੈ ਬਹਿਣ ਬਿਰਹਿ ਜਲਿ ਜਾਇ ॥

Beera Beera Kar Rahe, Beer Bhe bairai, Beer chale ghar aapanai, bahin bireh jal jai.

Means “She(The sister) calls” Brother, O Brother – stay O brother” but he becomes a stranger…Her brother when departs from his own home, and the sister burns with the pain of separation…)

For Nanaki, The Growing Nanak was not only her brother (Veer) but also her Guru (Peer). This devotion grew significantly as Guru Nanak matured, undertook journeys, and sang melodious praises of God, ultimately establishing her as the First Sikh, a devoted disciple of Guru Nanak.

Bibi Nanaki arranged employment for the teenage Nanak in Sultanpur Lodi, where she lived as a married woman with her husband, Jairam. It was in Sultanpur Lodi that Guru Nanak married Bibi Sulakhani, the daughter of Mūl Chand and Chando Raṇi. From this union, two children were born: Baba Sri Chand and Baba Lakhmi Das. Bibi Sulakhani tirelessly served her enlightened husband day in and day out, thus becoming Guru Nanak’s Third Devoted Sikh after Rai Bhullar.

Bebe Nanki, in recognizing her brother’s musical talent and expressing devotion to God, was impressed with Mardana, being a good musician in Sultanpur as being a compassionate but slightly a mischievous companion of Nanak. She would enjoy the union of Rabab with Nanak’s Singing praises of God. This tradition of chanting hymns accompanied by musical instruments persists in Sikhism, playing a significant role in the dissemination of Sikh teachings. Her contribution to the spread of Sikhism remains a noteworthy aspect that should not be overlooked. This can be considered the inception of Kirtan in the Sikh Faith

For 25 years, Nanak journeyed extensively across continents, ensuring he visited his sister upon returning home between his travels. He had promised her his presence whenever she needed him. During their last reunion, Nanak arrived at Nanaki’s home and conveyed that he could stay with her for only three days. Unfortunately, Nanaki fell ill on the second day and peacefully passed away on the third day, cradled in the arms of her beloved brother while he recited the hymn of Japji. Three days later, Nanaki’s husband, Jai Ram, also took his final breath.

Rai Bhular became the Second Devoted Sikh of Guru Nanak.

Rai Bhular or Rai Bhoe (circa 1515) was a Muslim noble of the Rajput Bhatti clan in the latter part of the fifteenth century. Serving as the chief of Rai Bhoe di Talwandi (Rai Bhular’s Talwandi), the village where Guru Nanak was born in 1469, Rai, despite being a Muslim, found inspiration in Guru Nanak. Mehta Kalu, Guru Nanak’s father, was an employee of the Bhatti clan and lived in this town.

Young Nanak, tender and full of devotion, continuously sang magnificent praises of God. One day, Rai Bhular had the opportunity to hear Guru Nanak’s enchanting songs. Highly impressed, Rai Bhular remarked to his friends that this extraordinary child, Nanak, was no ordinary soul but rather a divine messenger sent to guide people onto the right path. He was proud that such a unique personality is born in his province. Every time Rai Bhular encountered young Nanak in the village, Nanak would respectfully rise and pay homage to him.

Nanak consistently displayed grace and wisdom in his words, leaving Rai Bhular and his companions astonished at the profundity emanating from such a young child. As Nanak grew into his teenage years, he frequently visited Rai Bhular’s home to continue singing praises of God. Later, when Mardana joined Guru Nanak in his mission to spread divine wisdom, they would engage in musical discourse at Rai Bhular’s residence when ever Guru Nanak visited him.

Rai Bhular, deeply moved, became an ardent admirer of Guru Nanak and embraced him as a son, considering him as his peer. Rai Bhular, who had no children of his own, wholeheartedly accepted Guru Nanak as his spiritual heir and became the second devoted Sikh of Guru Nanak.

Guru Nanak reciprocated the honour, respect and affection extended to him by Rai Bular and never failed in between his long travels to visit him, who always felt blessed to see him. Even when he lay dying, the Guru was by his bedside.

In a remarkable gesture, Rai Bhular donated more than half of his land, totaling over 18,500 acres of agricultural land to Nanak. The land donated by Rai Bhular is presently administered by the Evacuee Trust Property Board of Pakistan.

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

