Former Indian captain Rani Rampal retires from competitive hockey

Hailing from humble beginnings in Shahabad Markanda, Haryana—the nursery of hockey—Rani's rise to stardom was paved with challenges. Despite the odds, she emerged as a beacon of hope, drawing inspiration from the academy run by legendary coach Baldev Singh.

Rani Rampal – Photo: Hockey India

Former Indian captain Rani Rampal could not have asked for more. With her legendary coach and Dronacharya awardee Baldev Singh by her side, she chose the concluding function of the PFC India-Germany Bilateral Series at iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Hockey Stadium in the union capital to announce her retirement from competitive hockey.

Hockey India, the parent body controlling the sport in the country, responded sportingly by announcing a cash award of INR 10 lakh ( approx. US$12,000) in recognition of her long services to the women’s hockey in the country.

Jersey No. 28 she used to sport on the hockey battlefields would now never be seen in competitive hockey as Hockey India decided to retire it along with Rampal.

Incidentally, the Indian men’s team, in a farewell gift to Rani Rampal, scored an impressive 5-3 win over the defending World Cup champions and Olympic silver medallist Germany in the ceremony that preceded her retirement.

Rani Rampal. Insert: Jubilation after India beat Australia 1-0 to march into Tokyo Olympic 2020 semifinal – Photos: FHI

It was a poignant moment at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium today as Rampal, known as “queen of Indian hockey” took to the dais to announce her retirement from international hockey. She declared the time has come to give back to the game what it has given to her during her long span as a player. She will now shift her focus to coaching and nurturing the future stars of the sport.

Rani’s journey began at just 14 years old, making her the youngest player for the Indian team when she took to the field at the Olympic Qualifier in Kazan, Russia, in April 2008. Over the course of a remarkable 14-year career, she led the Indian team to numerous triumphs, including the historic fourth-place finish at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

“After almost 15 years of wearing the Indian jersey with pride, it’s time for me to step off the field as a player and begin a new chapter. Hockey has been my passion, my life, and the greatest honour I could ever have asked for. From small beginnings to representing India on the biggest stages, this journey has been nothing short of incredible,” Rani recalled fondly.

Under her captaincy, India broke a 13-year drought to clinch the Women’s Asia Cup in 2017. She also became the first Indian woman player to be nominated for the FIH Women’s Young Player of the Year Award.

Throughout her career, Rani has been honoured with numerous accolades, including the Arjuna Award in 2016, World Games Athlete of the Year in 2019, Best Women Player of the Year in 2019 by Hockey India, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna in 2020, and the Padma Shri Award in 2020.

“Playing for India came with a lot of recognition but the moments that I will cherish the most are the ones I spent training with the team and facing tough teams together. One such moment was at the Tokyo Olympics where the team ran ragged for each other, this unity led us to victory over some tough teams. As I call it a day on my career, I am filled with pride and belief that the Indian Women’s Hockey Team will go on to great things in the future,” she added.

Rani is set to take charge as the women’s mentor and Coach of Soorma Hockey Club in the revamped Hockey India League this December. She has already dabbled in a similar role when she became the chief coach of the Indian sub-junior girls’ team during Hockey India’s 100th Executive Board Meeting in Chennai last year. Rani even undertook the FIH Educators Course in July to upskill herself for this new chapter.

“I’m forever grateful to my teammates, coaches, and every single fan who supported me along the way. I am grateful to Hockey India, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, SAI, Haryana Government and Odisha Government for their support. Though I won’t be playing anymore, my love for the game continues. I look forward to new roles and give back to the sport that has given me so much,” she commented on her future plans.

Rani’s indomitable spirit and determination to overcome societal pressures have left an indelible mark. She continues to inspire young hockey players, standing tall as a symbol of breaking barriers and chasing dreams.

Prabhjot Singh, is a Toronto-based award winning independent journalist, He was celebrated by AIPS, the international body of sports journalists, for covering ten Olympics at its centennial celebrations held at UNESCO Centre in Paris during the 2024 Olympic Games. Besides, he has written extensively about business and the financial markets, the health industry, the public and private sectors, and aviation. He has worked as a political reporter besides covering Sikh and Punjab politics. He is particularly interested in Indian Diaspora and Sikh Diaspora in particular. His work has also appeared in various international and national newspapers, magazines and journals.

