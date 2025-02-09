Canada appoints Malaysian-born Baltej Singh as senator

In 1991, Malaysian-born Baltej made history as the first Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer to wear a turban. He went on to have a successful 30-year career with the RCMP, playing a key role in several high-profile investigations

Baltej Singh Dhillon

By Asia Samachar | Canada |

Baltej Singh Dhillon, a retired career police officer, a community leader and a lifelong advocate for diversity and inclusion, has been appointed as a senator.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Governor General Mary Simon has appointed Baltej, a Malaysian-born who moved to Canada in 1983, and two others as independent senators.

In a social media entry, Baltej said: “My heartfelt appreciation goes out to everyone who has supported me on this journey. From a young boy who moved to Canada at 16 with my mother and two younger sisters, with limited means, and the steadfast support of my older brother and sister-in-law, we persevered through many challenges.”

“Their broad range of experience will be a great benefit to the Senate, and I am confident they will continue to be strong voices for their communities,” Trudeau, the outgoing PM, said in a statement.

The new senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments and chosen using a merit-based process open to all Canadians. Introduced in 2016, the process ensures senators are independent and able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country, according to the statement.

Baltej Dhillon was appointed as senator for British Columbia while Martine Hébert was appointed for Quebec and Todd Lewis for Saskatchewan.

“In 1991, Mr. Dhillon made history as the first Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officer to wear a turban. He went on to have a successful 30-year career with the RCMP, playing a key role in several high-profile investigations. Since 2019, he has worked with British Columbia’s anti-gang agency, while remaining active in his community as a youth leader,” according to the PM’s statement.

SEE ALSO: Malaysian-born police officer chairs British Columbia workers’ health and safety body

In his profile, it was noted that Baltej advocated for the right to practise his faith while serving Canada.

Baltej played a key role in several high-profile investigations, including the Air India Flight 182 tragedy and the Robert Pickton case. He also held various leadership roles, including overseeing the British Columbia RCMP Divisional Emergency Operations Centre and the federal Serious and Organized Crime’s Intelligence section, also in British Columbia, as well as establishing and managing intelligence operations at the Provincial Intelligence Centre of British Columbia (now the Real-Time Operations Centre of British Columbia), the first of its kind in Canada.

Baltej Singh Dhillon — Photo: DIVERSEcity Community Resources Society

In 2013, Baltej led the Sikh Leadership and Police Committee on Gang Violence to support youth prevention strategies within the Sikh Community. Since retiring from the RCMP in 2019, he has worked as Program Manager for the Crime Guns Intelligence and Investigations Group with the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia, the province’s anti-gang agency.

The statement noted that Baltej was also deeply involved in community service. He serves on various committees and has led youth camps. He has received numerous distinctions and awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from The Times of Canada, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the Queen Elizabeth II Golden Jubilee Medal, and the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award.

In addition to his extensive police education and training, it said he was the recipient of honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from McMaster University and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

RELATED STORY:

Malaysian-born Baltej retires from Canada’s mounted police (Asia Samachar, 12 Aug 2019)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here