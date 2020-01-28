It’s Tuesday. Catch Bale Balle Chakde on RTM2

A brand new Punjabi series running on RTM2 will bring you updates on the Malaysian Punjabi community. One segment of Bale Balle Chakde, which goes on the air at 4.30pm on Tuesdays, will allow viewers to learn the Punjabi language.

The half-an-hour weekly programme will also feature a segment on Punjabi food.

“You will get a total Punjabi package. The show will also feature songs. Viewers will get to learn Gurmukhi, with Malay and English translations. This is a first for Malaysian television viewers,” Saheb Production chief Baldev Singh Uppal tells Asia Samachar.

The programme is hosted by Shanno Sidhu, Arvinder Singh Jassi and Pretty Dhillon.