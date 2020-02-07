Kirtan video release: Gur Nanak Ki Wadiyai by Dya Singh

KIRTAN | JUST RELEASED: PTC Records has released a kirtan video ‘Gur Nanak Ki Wadiyai’ by Bhai Dya Singh and group. It is accompanied by a well-presented video cuts showing Harmandir Sahib and nature.

