Attar Singh (1934-2020), Formerly of Prisons Department, Batu Gajah

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10.30am, 14 Feb 2020 (Friday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium (Gui Yuan Crematorium), Petaling Jaya. Cortege leaves residence 11, Jalan USJ 27/1A, 47640 Subang Jaya, Selangor at 9am | Malaysia

SARDAR ATTAR SINGH S/O MUNSHA SINGH

(9 Oct 1934 – 13 Feb 2020)

Formerly of Prisons Department, Batu Gajah

Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh

Dear Family and Friends,

It is with great sadness we wish to inform that Sardar Attar Singh s/o Munsha Singh (formerly of Prisons Dept, Batu Gajah) has passed away peacefully.

Husband to Sardarni Surjeet Kaur (Sheila), father to Dr Gurmit, Davinder and Dr Rajinder. Father in law to Sarjit, grandfather to Harmandeep & Priyaleen.

Saaskar / Cremation: 10.30am, 14 Feb 2020 (Friday) at Kampung Tunku Crematorium (Gui Yuan Crematorium), Petaling Jaya

Cortege Timing: Cortege leaves residence 11, Jalan USJ 27/1A, 47640 Subang Jaya, Selangor, at 9am

Contact:

Davinder Kaur 019 600 5004

Dr Rajinder Kaur 012 500 1934

Dr Gurmit Singh 012 205 0635

