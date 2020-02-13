Singapore-listed Axcelasia sells Malaysian ops to Tricor

Axcelasia Inc, a Singapore-listed company with two Sikh entrepreneurs at its helm, is selling its Malaysian operations to Tricor Group.

With the transaction, Axcelasia’s corporate services and business support services will merge into Tricor Malaysia, making Tricor one of Malaysia’s largest provider of corporate services to international and Malaysian corporations.

Axcelasia is an integrated professional services firm delivering governance, risk & compliance (GRC) solutions, corporate, business and tax services.

“The integration of the operations of Axcelasia with Tricor allows the enlarged group to bring these services – especially GRC solutions – to a larger client base and also offers our clients in Malaysia access to Tricor’s vast suite of services,” Axcelasia group CEO Ranjit Singh said in a statement released today.

Axcelasia has a staff of some 100 professionals and more than 1,000 client portfolios consisting of public listed companies, private companies, government-linked entities and multinational corporations.

The firm is led by seasoned executives with Big Four legacies, including Ranjit, non-executive chairman Dr. Veerinderjeet Singh and deputy executive chairman Peter Tang.

Tricor Group CEO Lennard Yong said: ” Axcelasia’s dynamic, client-centric approach will be particularly valuable to Tricor as we continue to deepen our footprint and expand our portfolio of corporate services and business solutions to clients expanding across Asia Pacific.”

