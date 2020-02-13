Rishi Sunak made Chancellor of the Exchequer

Rishi Sunak, the 38-year-old investment specialist turned politician, is now the Chancellor of the Exchequer, replacing Sajid Javid who is reported to have fallen out with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rishi, one of the proponents of Brexit and closer ties with India, was earlier the Chief Secretary to the Treasury.

He was roped into the British Cabinet by former PM Theresa May as the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

He was first elected as MP for Richmond (Yorks) in 2015 and re-elected to represent the area in June 2017 and December 2019. In July 2019, he took on his earlier role at the treasury.

Rishi is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

Born in UK, his father was a National Health Service (NHS) family general practitioner (GP) while his mother ran her own local chemist shop. He met Akshata in California and married her later on.

The Oxford University and Stanford MBA graduate co-founded a £1 billion global investment firm and specialised in investing in small British businesses before his entry to the British Parliament in the 2015 general election, according to a report at The Mint.

After the 2019 elections, the new Government under Johnson saw Priti Patel, former Secretary of State for International Development, returning to the Cabinet as Britain’s first Indian-origin home secretary while Alok Sharma was made the new International Development Secretary.

Javid, born to a British Pakistani family, was a banker turned politician when he was elected to Parliament in 2010. Prime Minister David Cameron made him the Junior Treasury Minister before being promoted to Cabinet as Culture Secretary and Business Secretary. He as the first British Asian to hold one of the Great Offices of State in the UK, first as Home Secretary (2018-2019) and then the treasury.

In a Twitter entry today, Sikh Federation UK (SFUK) raised the concern as to what the recent appointments could mean for Sikhs and other minorities.

“We have @patel4witham Home Secretary & @RishiSunak Chancellor both reported as close to right wing Hindu BJP govt targeting minorities: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits & women,” it said in the tweet.

