Covid-19 preventive measures for Malaysian gurdwaras

By Asia Samachar | MALAYSIA |

The Malaysian Gurdwaras Council (MGC) has released identified some preventive measures for gurdwaras as the Covid-19 cases beyond 100 nationwide.

The council began sending out the ‘advisory flyer’ to all Malaysian gurdwaras today. A copy was emailed to Asia Samachar. See below.

As of today (11 March 2020), the Malaysian health ministry said it has recorded 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 149.

CORONAVlRUS — PREVENTIVE MEASURES

l. Utmost cleanliness to be observed in the preparation of “Parshad” and “Langgar”.

2. All volunteers who serve Karah Parshad Degh should wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water before doing the Sewa.

3. Absolute cleanliness to be observed in preparation of Langgar. All Sewadars should wash hands with soap and water before doing Sewa. Wherever possible, the Sewadars are to wear gloves when preparing Langgar.

4. Those serving Langgar should wash hands with soap and water before serving Langgar.

5. Committees should make available in Gurdwaras hand soap, sanitizers, surface disinfectants, hand towels, etc.

6. When washing dishes, wherever possible, thereafter, to rinse the dishes with a round of warm water (over 60 °C) to sterilize them. Alternatively, to use dishwashers on hot settings with dry heat.

7. Any extra food should be disposed safely and no bins should be left uncovered.

8. Common areas like Langgar hall, Kitchen and Toilets should be more frequently cleaned.

9. If possible, a thermometer to be made available for any Sanggat member to check his/her temperature. Staff and Granthis are encouraged to check their temperatures daily.

10. Those with symptoms like having cough, a body temperature of 38°C and above and difficulty in breathing should immediately seek medical treatment. Such Sanggat members are also advised to temporarily avoid going to the Gurdwara.

NOTE: Crisis preparedness and response centre hotline No:

03-88810200

03—88810600

03-88810700

ADVISORY BY: MALAYSIAN GURDWARAS COUNCIL

03-4050 2329