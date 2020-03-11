14-day ‘self-imposed quarantine’ if travelling to India for 12 countries

India slaps new Covid-19 measure for travelers from Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand

Folks from Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand visiting India face a 14-day ‘self-imposed quarantine’ due to unabetted spread of the novel coronavirus.

Indian-bound travelers with travel history to these three Southeast Asia and nine other countries are ‘advised to undergo self-imposed quarantine for a period of 14

days from the date of their arrival’, according to the latest travel advisory from India.

“If such passengers are working in some organizations/institutions, their respective employers are advised to facilitate work from home during this period,” according to the document, dated 10 March 2020, issued by India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It was also shared at the website of the Indian high commission in Kuala Lumpur. See here.

However, it was not clear whether it is compulsory for all travelers and what constitutes ‘self-imposed quarantine’.

The other countries affected are China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Iran, France, Spain and Germany.

A check at India’s Bureau of Immigration (BOI) website shows that these three countries do not appear in the Covid-19 travel and visa restrictions. See here.

Over a series of announcements, the Indian government has suspended visas and restricted travel from a number of countries to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus, including China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany.

