Just release: ‘Satnaam Jaap’ by Amrita Kaur & Yadvinder Singh

KIRTAN | NEWLY RELEASED: New-Zealand based daughter and father duo of Amrita Kaur and Yadvinder Singh has just released the ‘Satnaam Jaap’. The 28-minute track was inspired upon hearing the distinct Simran Jaap at amrit vela in Sri Harmandir Sahib. Hence, the decided to record and present it in a special way.

Video & Graphics: Harvin Hans & Navraj Sra. Recording & Mastering at Lion Beats Recording Studio, Auckland NZ

